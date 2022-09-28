LWV adds collaborations to its 'Get Out the Vote' efforts

The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area (LWVLA) was founded in 1924, and since that time has acted as a grassroots nonprofit, nonpartisan organization committed to the civic health of the community. Its mission is “Empowering Voters. Defending Democracy.”

To that end, the LWVLA recently launched its “Get Out the Vote Fall 2022” campaign to increase awareness about the upcoming Nov. 8 election for Governor and Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Senator, U.S. Congress and State Representatives, State Treasurer, Secretary of State, county Sheriff, school referendums throughout the county, and county Clerk of Court.

This year’s campaign is particularly exciting due to two new collaborations:

1. Johnny and Jordan Davis, twin brothers of basketball fame, partnered because they care about voting. They graciously donated their time and effort to star in an exclusive video to be aired on local TV as a Public Service Announcement (PSA). Central High School coach Todd Fergot facilitated their summertime photo shoot with LWVLA volunteers. They met at the Central High gymnasium while Johnny was home on break from his NBA training, and Jordan drove to La Crosse and back during his move-in day at UW-Madison. Watch for the twins this fall on posters, TV, billboards, and social media. Check out the online with this column at lacrossetribune.com.

2. MOKA Coffee owner Joan Wilson partnered because she wants to generate employee and customer excitement about voting. She and her team have come up with plans for special promotions at all MOKA locations beginning Nov. 1 through Election Day Nov. 8.

How else does LWVLA accomplish its objectives? Besides their work with both secondary and post-secondary schools and the libraries, you may have seen their volunteers wearing VOTE t-shirts at community events such as Pride in the Park and Hmong New Year. LWVLA volunteers teach community resource classes on voting. LWVLaCrosse.org is a go-to website for voting information in addition to a collection of trending articles, newsletters, and a calendar of events. Finally, they maintain an active presence on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter so that citizens can stay current on voting, local civics, and environmental issues. Follow them @lwvlacrosse.

Interested in joining LWVA? Look for a Join button on our Home Page. Then you might be lucky to assist in placing those “Everyone Vote” yard signs around town at election time! Or you can help fulfill a mission that was formally established some 100 years ago to “Empower Voters and Defend Democracy.”