Margaret Laresen: Tell DNR you want safe water

Town of Campbell residents are not the only ones to be concerned with the quality of their drinking water. The city of La Crosse learned its municipal wells on French Island were contaminated with the forever chemicals known as PFAs as early as 2014.

These chemicals have been used for decades to water/stain-proof outdoor clothing, carpets and upholstery. They keep delivery boxes from becoming saturated with oil from pizzas. They are in specialized fire-fighting foam to put out fuel-based fires in planes, cars and other vehicles.

And they have invaded our drinking water with a toxicity many times more potent than arsenic.

Think about why we count on our water to be safe. An infant’s diet is water-based whether it be breast milk or formula. We enjoy eating the local fish we catch. We drink, cook in, and water our vegetable gardens with water from a tap or a well.

Fairly recent discoveries show that PFAs chemicals can affect the physical and behavioral development of children; do accumulate at higher concentrations in smaller creatures like fish; and are linked to serious health problems like cancer, thyroid disease and high cholesterol.

Yet Wisconsin does not have PFAs standards of safety for our water.

You can do something about this. Let the DNR know you support its effort to establish 20 ppt (parts per TRILLION) as the highest acceptable level of PFAs in our water supply.

Margaret Larson serves as District 14 La Crosse County Board supervisor, representing most of the town of Campbell.

