Marie Fishpaw: 'Medicare for All' can't keep promises

Think you’ll be better off if Congress outlaws your private health coverage and puts you on a new government-run health plan called “Medicare for All?

More than half of House Democrats and 14 senators, including Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) say you will. They promise this massive change and disruption is worth it because most will save money.

For example, Sen. Sanders has said: “Are people going to pay more in taxes? Yes. But at the end of the day, the overwhelming majority of people are going to end up paying less for health care because they aren’t paying premiums, co-payments or deductibles.”

Health-care experts Ed Haislmaier and Jamie Hall, however, took a hard look at this claim in a new Heritage Foundation study and found it simply isn’t true. The politicians are promising far more than they can deliver.

Most Americans would see their expenses rise substantially.

Depending on how much they earn, and where they get their coverage today, Medicare for All would cost some working families more than what they pay for electricity; for others, it would exceed their gasoline budget; and for others, their food budget.

All told, roughly three-quarters of Americans would be worse off.