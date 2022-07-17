Mark C. Hansen: The Last of the Gundersens: An Era Ends at Gundersen Lutheran

Adolf Gundersen, a Norwegian-born physician trained in the leading European medical centers, arrived in LaCrosse in 1891. Like so many energetic and industrious new Americans, what he saw was opportunity. Excitedly he wrote home, noting the lack of medical care and the need for his services. Here was the place to practice, to set down roots, roots that would grow deep into the fertile soil of the Coulee Region.

131 years later, you can drive down South Avenue and admire the commanding new Gundersen-Lutheran Medical Center. Medicine in this part of America for more than a century has meant, in significant part, Gundersen medicine, with Adolf and more than a dozen of his descendants continuously serving the community.

When I grew up in LaCrosse in the 1960s, I was examined by a Gundersen pediatrician, had X-rays taken by a Gundersen radiologist and – unfortunately – found myself inside an operating room looking up at the stern visage of surgeon Sigurd Gundersen. The famous Mayos, upstream in Rochester, hung up their stethoscopes after three generations in the 1960s. The Gundersens lasted four generations, practicing from the 19th century until well into the 21st.

Last month that era ended, with the retirement of Dr. Lincoln H. Gundersen, an interventional radiologist, who followed the path of his father Gunnar (also a radiologist) back to the family hometown, and devoted his 32-year career to patients at the hospital that bears his family name.

The Gundersen history is a distinguished record of medical and civic achievement. The doctors attended the famous and the humble (poultry was occasionally payment), went to war as medics and surgeons, and played leading parts in professional organizations and civic life. One story has the original Adolf attending former President William Howard Taft in 1912, at the old Stoddard Hotel. Dr. Gundersen, still perfecting his English, reportedly employed rather blunt terms to tell him that his problem was constipation. Another has Dr. Gunnar Gundersen giving a keynote address in 1959, as President of the American Medical Association. He issued a rather prescient warning about the loss of independence for physicians that would attend the growing influence of government, a “medical industrial complex” of sorts.

In 1978 his son, Gunnar Jr., ran for Congress in the Third District. A bookish and introverted man, he girded himself for campaigning as a Gene McCarthy Democrat because of deep conviction about the Vietnam war. He lost, but like his father could claim to have been proved right in time. His honorable if lost cause taught his children and their friends a lesson.

A few years later, another Adolf campaigned for Congress – as a Republican. Like many of the Gundersen doctors he had trained back east, at Harvard and Mass General. To those of us who worked on his campaign, it seemed that some of the very things that made him so impressive branded him as an “elitist” viewed with suspicion by the voters. He lost too. But the way he carried himself set an example of dignity and civic virtue.

Today Gundersen-Lutheran is a sprawling operation. A sign of the times, it is not only a leading medical center but also one of the largest employers in the area. The imperatives so accurately foreseen by Dr. Gundersen in his 1959 speech have made medicine more of a business and perhaps less of a profession. The advent of Medicare and Medicaid, managed care and the extraordinary advances in technology and pharmacology, to name only a few things, have effected a dramatic and perhaps inevitable transformation. It’s a far cry from what medicine was for the original Adolf.

With the retirement of the last of the Gundersen physicians, we should reflect on the traditions of healing, service, and place-loyalty that led Adolf Gundersen and so many of his heirs to devote their careers to this profession, and this community. The Roman poet Horace wrote, in one of his odes, “that you should wish for nothing to last forever, is the lesson of the changing seasons and of time, which takes from us the sunny days.” The Gundersen medical lineage could not last forever. But it should serve as a reminder of a past in which medicine was justly seen as a noble calling, and even a model worth emulating for a profession in transition.