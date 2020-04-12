Mark Neumann: Fear and strength during a pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the world of COVID-19, everything looks different and some things stay the same.

As our communities respond to the threat of a virus infection, we experience fear. We are uncertain about what to do to protect ourselves and all the people that we love and want to care for.

Fear is our most potent emotion.

The reaction is something that we experience in every part of what makes us who we are. We feel it in our bodies and minds and relationships. Our bodies become tense, even jumpy. Our minds become anxious and super vigilant.

Our relationships become strained and apprehensive. The fear reaction is something that is experienced often. We see it in other creatures as well. Biologists call it the fight, flight or freeze response.

It is something that we all have because it is something that makes us and all living creatures able to survive in the world where we live.

We humans have been very successful at living on earth. We find people living everywhere: on the land, under the seas, and even above our atmosphere. As a species we have succeeded in populating every corner of our environment. As a species, we are very strong.