Mark Neumann: Fight COVID with three W behaviors

The grooming reflex is soothing. It releases a vagal nerve response. It assures us that all is good in the world. The virus deprives us of soothing one another: that firm or relaxed handshake, the gentle pat on the back, a hug to confirm shared joy or sorrow.

What can we do?

Our human species is under attack by this virus. Without us, the virus has no place to live. We need to take away its home: us.

Our species is known for our ability to band together with shared intention to get things done. For this we are the most capable species on Earth. We can deprive the virus of a place to live by working together.

It is going to be hard. The first thing to do is to stop fighting with ourselves. Groups not trusting each other. Fighting with ourselves blocks our greatest strength to collaborate. The virus just keeps living in us, in our communities, in our living space while we fight.

We have more to learn about the virus, but this we already know. It is blocked by three actions. I call them the three “W” behaviors: Wash our hands and stop touching our face, Watch our distance to keep 6 feet apart and Wear our face cover in the presence of others who are not part of our safe household circle.

Wash hands. Watch our distance. Wear face cover.