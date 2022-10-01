Mark Neumann: Van Orden should meet Pfaff on debate stage

I appreciated reading last Sunday’s La Crosse Tribune editorial, “Van Orden throws verbal darts rather than be part of a La Crosse tradition.” The Editorial Board laments Van Orden’s non-response to the La Crosse Debate Coalition’s invitation to help citizens prepare for their vote on November 8 by participating in a public debate with his opponent, Sen. Brad Pfaff.

It’s a lot of work campaigning for election. I know because I ran in the August 9 primary election with Sen. Pfaff. Brad won that election and I congratulate him. Even more than that, I congratulate the citizens who came out to vote. In the end it is the electorate that wins when we candidates do our best to inform them and prepare them to cast their votes with confidence. Losing that contest, I am left to ask, “Was the effort and expenditure of resources really worth it?” My answer is categoric, “Absolutely it was, because it is how we make our democratic electoral process work.”

During the many months of our primary campaign, we were four candidates who met for more than a half dozen public forums to answer questions and to interact with one another. We grew in appreciation of each other’s character and policy positions. We made ourselves known to the public, and we did our best to defend our ideas for what we thought would be best public policy for our rural and urban communities. We didn’t waste our time or offer confusion to the voters by engaging in vitriol and back biting attacks against each other. We did our jobs. We gave citizens the information they needed to vote with confidence for the candidate that they could believe in to become their representative in government.

And citizens did their job. They made their choice known on August 9. When their votes were counted, Sen. Pfaff had won. I am happy for him. After meeting Brad a multitude of times on the campaign trail, I know that he is honest and forthright. He offers a wholesome public policy vision and platform. Following our August primary electoral process, I am happy for us all, voters and candidates, for having participated in making democracy happen once again.

It is too bad what the Tribune editors had to write in their September 28 editorial. Van Orden should jump at the chance to meet with Sen. Pfaff on the debate stage. We Americans have a sacred civic duty to perform on November 8. We need to prepare by getting to know the character of our candidates and what they stand for in terms of public policy. Candidates who hide behind their glitzy, vitriolic campaign propaganda TV ads and social media do not help. Who is the real Van Orden? What does he stand for? These are the questions that we the voters need to have answered. Let him do what candidates and all eventual legislators are called upon to do. That is to debate honestly and courageously.