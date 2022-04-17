Mark Neumann: When will enough be enough?

One of the pleasures of serving on the Common Council of the City of La Crosse is the non-partisan nature of how we were elected, and how we are thus free to go about our work.

As a council member, I am able to study, consult, deliberate, and agree or disagree with the opinions of my colleagues concerning the legislative issues that come before us. Even if I disagree with the outcome of our votes, I come away respecting everyone’s efforts to decide the policy that we all want to be for the best of our community.

It works. I have heard myself say that I wish this experience of representative democracy could move into higher levels of our government.

Unfortunately, the post-mortem evidence of our spring elections in Wisconsin bodes otherwise that the pollution of hyper-partisanship is moving down into our more local levels of governance onto county boards and school boards. Should I fear that the same will soon happen at our next elections for my city council as well?

I recall the words spoken by President Lincoln on the eve of our Civil War at his first inaugural address when he hoped against hope that storm clouds of violence would pass. “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory … will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”

Our “better angels” did not prevail back then and the storm came. War came and was not held at bay because the evil of chattel slavery demanded expulsion from our American heritage.

After a terrible war and hundreds of thousands of Americans dying, the same president at his second inaugural address recognized the price that was paid for the evil compromise that had been made at the founding of our nation. He pointed us in the direction of the work that was still to be done.

“With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wound, to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow and orphans; to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and a lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.”

This work is not yet done. There is more evil to be expunged as long as we accept that property rights can prevail over human rights. Workers treated like things and not persons with their right to associate in solidarity. People of color with their rich and long heritage treated like color should not exist and neither should their identity. Immigrants to our country treated like non-persons who must hide in fear and never be seen. Ill and frail persons treated like a monopolized market held captive to purchase commoditized healthcare for those who can afford it. People of all genders being imposed upon that they cannot enjoy the freedom to discover and live freely their true identity. Women seeking comprehensive healthcare being denied respect for their dignity and their personal autonomy to care for their own bodies.

Yes, there is room for the expulsion of evil from our American tradition. We can hope as President Lincoln did that our better angels will prevail. I am not that sanguine. I do not believe that we are ready to leave behind the negativity that invades our elections on all levels.

I believe that we will not know “charity toward all” until we achieve the work that lay before us to expunge the evil of human rights denied that must be expunged for us to know the peace we all long for.

