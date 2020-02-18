Martin Schram: America, if you are listening — let's fix our elections

Meanwhile, we also have other ways to measure how the 2020 campaign is going so far. We can use two yardsticks: diversity and democracy.

Diversity: Iowa and New Hampshire have only miniscule percentages of black and Hispanic populations – and by the time those two states got around to their final debates, the Democratic Party, which proudly boasts it is America’s party of diversity, had no blacks on stage.

The two prominent black senators who had been running for president, Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey, had dropped out due to a lack of early support, especially in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Democracy: Iowa’s caucuses (and those in all caucus states) are showcases of the sort of democratic principles that must be greatly admired by Moscow’s Vladimir Putin and Beijing’s Xi Jinping. For starters, there are no secret ballots in caucus states. Voters cluster in groups according to the candidate they favor.