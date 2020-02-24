Martin Schram: Bloomberg's debate falls short of his ads' promise

Surely, Team Bloomberg must have anticipated this obvious challenge. Warren asked if he would release the women from their nondisclosure agreements so they could tell us all what had really happened. Stunningly, Bloomberg just stared blankly, stammered, rambled and appeared to have no idea what he should say or how he should say it.

“Maybe they didn’t like a joke I told,” he said at one point. He said there were “some” women who had complained; later he said it was “a few;” and he wouldn’t be pinned down on how many women were involved.

When Warren pressed him to release the women from their nondisclosure agreements, he said, unclearly, that since the women had signed the agreements, “it’s up to them.” Whatever that means. Joe Biden added his support for Warren’s point. And then she pressed once more: “You’re releasing them tonight, is that right?”

But Bloomberg seemed to be tap-dancing on quicksand: “I’m not going to end the agreements because they were made consensually.”

Unfortunately, the NBC moderators moved to a different topic. An hour later, Bloomberg indeed had a presidential moment – as he showed impressive command of the issues and details about the urgent need to solve the mega-crisis of global climate change.