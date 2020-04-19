Mary Mundt Reckase: Great Rivers 2-1-1 is a vital resource for our communities
Mary Mundt Reckase: Great Rivers 2-1-1 is a vital resource for our communities

Mary Mundt Reckase

Mary Mundt Reckase

Individuals and families continue to worry about their health, finances and the well-being of their families and look for support and reliable information to navigate through the COVID-19 public health emergency.

So many questions and needs are still expressed right now — what steps do I take if I think I have symptoms? What do I do if someone I know has symptoms? Where do I go for support when AA is not meeting in person?

Families worry about having less income and needing to pay rent, electric bills and buy food. People worry about their mental health.

Great Rivers 2-1-1 is here as a primary resource for up-to-date information on services for these concerns and much more and will help get you connected. It’s also a community helpline offering supportive listening and crisis assistance.

Great Rivers 2-1-1’s phones are answered by professional staff 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Without interruption for 40 years, call specialists have helped people through the many disasters experienced in our area in the past and continue to provide help to our communities during the current public health emergency.

Resource managers at Great Rivers 2-1-1 focus on gathering the latest information on COVID-19 services to help people impacted by the pandemic.

Great Rivers 2-1-1 can connect people to resources, some specifically for COVID 19, in many ways:

  • Guidance to appropriate medical resources
  • Financial assistance programs
  • Food resources and other basic needs
  • Employment, lay-off and unemployment resources
  • Managing through anxiety and depression at this time
  • Crisis response services
  • Help for homeless people
  • Mental-health care
  • Where to find information about the CARES Act stimulus checks
  • Sources for the new legislation and Executive Orders related to COVID-19
  • Small business financial assistance
  • Farmers and farm business resources

Every situation and caller is unique and 211 staff continue to listen and support individuals and to respond to their concerns, which often go beyond this current crisis.

People may need grief support after losing a loved one, assessment and other services for opiate and other substance use, sexual assault or domestic violence resources, or other kinds of help with their personal needs. Great Rivers 2-1-1 is a first call for help for people in our region.

Contact Great Rivers 2-1-1 24 hours/day, seven days/week by simply dialing 211 or 1-800-362-8255.

Chat is also available through the website at: www.greatrivers211.org, and texting is available weekday afternoons and evenings by texting your ZIP code to 898211.

Mary Mundt Reckase is director of Great Rivers 2-1-1.

