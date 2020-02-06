Mary Schmich: As Trump's impeachment trial ends, a thank-you to Rep. Adam Schiff

He made lots of us feel that way.

Even one Republican senator, James Inhofe of Oklahoma, remarked, “Schiff is very, very effective.”

In the end, of course, he wasn’t effective enough. Republicans, who hold the majority in the U.S. Senate, couldn’t be persuaded to convict Trump of abusing his power or obstructing the investigation into his dealings with Ukraine. Only two Republican senators defied their party to vote in favor of witnesses at the trial.

“History will not be kind to Donald Trump,” Schiff warned them in his final remarks before the final vote. “If you find that the House has proved its case, and still vote to acquit, your name will be tied to his with a cord of steel and for all of history. But if you find the courage to stand up to him ... your place will be among the Davids who took on Goliath.”

Goliath wins, for now. We move on. November and a new election will be here soon, and, to use the language of Trump’s lawyers, the people will decide. Unless, of course, we’re sabotaged by Russian bots or nefarious schemes that won’t be uncovered until later.