Mary Schmich: Can't pick the best Democratic presidential candidate? Try 'Rank-a-Pol'

2-Bernie Sanders

1-Joe Biden

Frankly, I waffled between my rankings of Klobuchar and Buttigieg, and could have been persuaded to flip them. Same for the placement of Biden and Bernie.

But one inevitable truth about voting, however you do it: At some point, you stop waffling and decide. Besides, my first choice was clear.

My friends ranked differently. Two put Buttigieg at the top of their lists. One — the 24-year-old — picked Bernie.

“Wait,” someone said. “We forgot Mike Bloomberg!”

As the game’s inventor, I decreed that it was too late to add him, which came as a relief to all of us because none of us was sure where he fit.

So who won our game of Rank-a-Pol?

We’ll get to that in a moment, but naming a winner is only part of the reason to play the game. The idea isn’t just to rank but to find a slightly different framework for discussing who you like and don’t and why.