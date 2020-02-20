Mary Schmich: Elizabeth Warren isn't out yet

(“Dire” means that she came in third in Iowa, ahead of Biden.)

A New York Times headline noted that Warren “said she did not want to ‘burn down the rest of the party’ in order to triumph. And then she lost in New Hampshire.” The story’s tone was elegiac.

All of these reports are based on facts. But truth is more than fact. Truth involves how facts are presented — and how facts are presented can affect what turns out to be true.

When the media repeat often enough that a candidate is doomed, the odds increase that they’re right. Prophecies of doom sow seeds of doubt. All of us want to back a winner and when the seeds of doubt grow large enough, it’s only natural, sometimes logical, to switch allegiances.

But the alacrity with which Warren has been hustled out of the story should put us on guard. We shouldn’t let quickie postelection stories be the sum of what we know and think, or a guide to what we do.

The same is true of polls. According to a couple of polls, Warren faces doomsday again in South Carolina’s upcoming primary.