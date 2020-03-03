Mary Schmich: In age of virus, stop touching your face

The edict on face-touching shouldn’t be hard to obey. And yet it is. It’s like hearing, “Don’t think of an elephant.” Or, if you’re me, it’s like hearing, “Don’t eat all the M&Ms in the bag.” Tell me not to do it, and reflexively I will.

I’m a face-toucher in any season — I cup my chin when I’m thinking, I wipe my eyes, I rub my nose — but it’s only now, in the rat-a-tat-tat of coronavirus warnings that I’ve become self-conscious about it.

At least I’m in good company, which I know because on Friday I saw a CNN video clip of former Vice President Joe Biden talking about the virus. Twice, within a minute or so, he brushed the area above his lip with a forefinger, first the right forefinger, then the left. His rhetoric was good, but his body language called for instant quarantine.

Not touching your face isn’t a novel health warning. It’s a standard admonition when we talk of ways to prevent colds and the flu. But it’s rarely issued as loudly as it has been in the days since it became clear that the coronavirus has jumped American borders.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(Uh-oh. My inner chimp made me wipe my right eye after writing that sentence.)