Mary Schmich: It's OK not to feel OK right now. But here's how to feel better

Now the future is erased. The planned future, at any rate. The future is still out there but it’s as inscrutable as our calendars are blank. It’s the uncertainty, above all, that rattles us.

What next? What now? We wait.

And while we wait, we search for ways to stay safe and sane, for new routines to serve as solid ground in this shifting time. To help myself in that regard, I’ve invented what I call the “OK-Better” game. It allows you to feel what you feel while trying to feel something better. It goes like this:

It’s OK that you feel claustrophobic.

It’s better to remember, as my youngest sister — who lives alone, with mental struggles and diabetes — said to me recently, “At least I have a home.”

It’s OK that you forgot to shower today. And yesterday. Two days? Really?

No shame. But it’s better to take a shower.

It’s OK to be eating weird stuff because when you got to the grocery store, the only stuff left in the frozen food aisles was okra and riced cauliflower, and the only canned soup left on the shelf was some gross curry thing that you bought anyway.