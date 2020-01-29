Mary Schmich: Jim Lehrer left behind good lessons

2. Cover, write and present every story with the care I would want if the story were about me.

3. Assume there is at least one other side or version to every story.

4. Assume the viewer is as smart and caring and good a person as I am.

5. Assume the same about all people on whom I report.

6. Assume personal lives are a private matter until a legitimate turn in the story absolutely mandates otherwise.

7. Carefully separate opinion and analysis from straight news stories and clearly label everything.

8. Do not use anonymous sources or blind quotes except on rare and monumental occasions. No one should be allowed to attack another anonymously.

9. “I am not in the entertainment business.”

They’re good rules, though, like all rules, open to interpretation and annotation.

I suspect Lehrer had his faith in one or two of his rules tested more than once, but it speaks to his good character that he started with an assumption of the goodness in others and a belief in the fairness everyone is owed.