Mary Schmich: Try these tips for happier holidays

Here are some things that the holidays are not:

They are not a competitive sport.

They are not an exam.

They are not a performance.

We all know this. Don’t we?

Deep in that chamber of our hearts labeled “wisdom” — a chamber that may be hard to locate in the dark days of December — we know that this time we call “the holidays” comes without a scoreboard or a report card or a performance review.

The holidays are not an event to be won, lost, awarded, failed, measured.

Yet every year a lot of people need to be encouraged, once again, to make peace with that thought. We need to be reminded to resist all the messages about what the holidays ought to be, all the little admonishments that we may not be doing them as well as we’re supposed to or as well as other people are.

And the key to making peace with that truth? Simple. It’s understanding that the holidays are always complicated.

And complicated is OK. More than OK. Complicated is inevitable, which means it’s normal.

For almost everybody.