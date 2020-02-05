Mary Schmich: Where do we find relief in a relentlessly jangling world?

We have to keep believing that they — we — aren’t as bad as it so often seems, but that belief is challenged in a relentlessly connected world.

Relentless connection is part of the problem. We’re connected all the time now — by news media, social media, email — and the feeling that we can’t get away from all those voices, all those opinions, can leave us feeling overwhelmed and threatened.

The incessant noise can make us feel like hostages, trapped by forces over which we have no control.

How to escape? And to where?

I once read an article that explained the psychological benefit of partitions in airplanes. The article contended that partitions aren’t merely to separate the first-class swells from the riffraff.

They exist to create an illusion of space, the sense that there’s somewhere else to go.

If you’re the poor person in seat 32E, for example, you can look out and see the mysterious vista of first class up ahead. Rather than feeling you’re trapped in a little flying metal tube, you comfort yourself with the thought that there’s lot of space out there, and you could go there if you wanted.