The dust has settled a little and I’d like to share some thoughts, feelings and struggles from the Coon Valley Flood of 2018.
The evening of Aug. 26 changed from normal to life-threatening in minutes. I’m a night owl so I was monitoring the sump pump to make sure it was operating properly. About midnight the lights started to flicker. I woke my husband Jim to let him know we should probably get the generator ready, which we did.
Our neighbors go to bed early. I hadn’t seen lights on in their house so I tried calling them, no answer. I thought about going into their house and waking them since we had exchanged house keys years ago, but the power was still on, so I didn’t.
About 1 a.m. as we were checking the sump pump, water came shooting out of our floor drains. (Secretly I knew it wasn’t really water.) We went upstairs and decided to bug out.
Jim got the truck started, I grabbed our little dog and in a matter of seconds I was struggling to walk through about 3 feet of swift-moving water in the driveway.
I made it safely into the truck and we headed east on Hwy. 14/61 toward our little cabin on a very high ridge. For years we have had this location planned if we ever had to evacuate.
Just outside Coon Valley we encountered a tree blocking the highway – and we slowly drove over it.
We drove through a couple of mudslides, over a couple more trees and then encountered a huge tree across the highway. Jim said, “I think I can drive under it.” We snuck right underneath it and had smooth sailing to our cabin.
We were calm — maybe because we have been traveling together for more than 40 years. We trust each other. Being on the road may not have been the smartest decision, but you evaluate your options and trust that God helps you pick the right one.
Tuesday morning, Jim was anxious to assess the damage. He went to town while I made necessary phone calls. I made contact with my Dad and learned his entire neighborhood had been evacuated.
He was safe with friends in a shelter within the village. Later in the morning, Jim and I returned to our house. We found the garage and sign business in the back of the garage had been under 4 feet of water.
The water was gone but both vehicles were destroyed along with the contents of the sign business. Everything in the business part of the building was upside down in mud. The house wasn’t much better.
Water/sewage had filled the basement and was about 3 feet high on the first floor. We checked on family and friends and listened to stories of boat rescues and people being taken out of second-story windows in the bucket of an endloader. We also started making a plan now that we knew what we were dealing with.
We had a plan to empty and clean the garage, then use it to store whatever we could salvage from the house.
And, of course, we wanted to get the electricity turned back on.
Wednesday morning Jim drove the tractor to town. I took the truck and went to the house.
Neither of us had eaten breakfast that day. Our priest showed up with two breakfast tacos and coffee. While waiting for a dumpster to be delivered, the principal of the Westby School District and about six teachers stopped and asked if we needed help. We told them we were waiting for a dumpster. The principal said, “We’ll bring over the dump wagon.”
In a matter of minutes, we were in business. They worked their butts off in the worst possible conditions and showed nothing but compassion.
Later in the afternoon, the principal returned with dinner. I also learned my father had returned home to a basement full of water as did all the residents of the Nelson Addition. He is 92 and stubborn.
My two sweet sisters and their strong husbands assured me they will take care of him and his house, so we retreated to our cabin and dear friends brought food and adult beverages. We are so lucky.
Thursday morning Jim and I started shoveling the mud in the garage into the bucket of the tractor. A gal from a major cleaning service showed up to look at our house. She said for a mere $22,000 “her guys” would remove the contents, flooring, sheetrock and sanitize.
No thanks.
I went back to shoveling mud in the garage. A local Mennonite contractor stopped in asking if we needed help. He was a customer of my husband’s sign business.
Jim showed him the house. He said he would have a crew here tomorrow morning. They would remove contents, floors, sheetrock, etc. – at no cost.
This day was getting better. Then he called his son to come over and they helped us finish the garage.
As we were finishing, a lady friend stopped in with ice cream pails full of sandwiches, a salad, cookies, cake and a hug. I liked the hug the best.
As we were eating, I told the son of the contractor how much we appreciated his help today. He looked me right in the eye and said, “You would do the same for me.” Touching.
Thursday held many touching moments.
Friday started early and ended late and accomplished the impossible. The Mennonite crew started on the first floor. Everything above the 4-foot level could be saved along with a few pieces of furniture. I had trouble staying ahead of them carrying things into the shop. On one return trip to the house a group of Amish guys asked if we needed help. I told them the basement was terrible. They smiled and said “we’ll take care of it.” The most beautiful words I ever heard.
As they prepared to work, folks from the Catholic church showed up with treats. Some friends showed up to help get the contents carried to the shop.
A woman who had stopped by with an offer of furniture came back later in the day with her husband, a bucket of chicken, all the sides and a 12-pack of Coors Light (even my brand).
Again, truly amazing people. Things like this go on all day every day. The best pie maker in the area sent her husband came over with a pie. Another great baker in the village brought muffins and the list goes on.
For me, the best part of the day, finally a shower. I had my part of the job under control so I dashed to my sister’s house for a quick shower with a stop at Kwik Trip for ice to keep that beer cold.
Things I know for sure:
- When egos and greed are removed from the equation people’s, lights shine the brightest.
- If you can’t stop and pick up a shovel, bring a meal or offer support, stay home. Don’t clog up the roads sightseeing. The utility trucks, dumpsters and volunteers need space to get the work done.
- The best care packages contain a few beers.
- If you have an opportunity to volunteer or help someone in need, do it.
- Have a plan.
- Be humble. Graciously accept people’s help. If you wear a size 8 shoe and someone offers you a size 10 rubber boot, take it. It will save your only pair of tennis shoes.
- Don’t get lost in the enormity of this disaster or you will miss out on the enormity of compassion and kindness going on in our village and it is unbelievable.
Things I don’t understand
- Our emergency siren in the village blows at noon and 6 p.m. every day (driving us nuts). Why didn’t it sound when we had a true emergency?
- Why won’t the Vernon County Health department send a nurse to Coon Valley so we can receive necessary vaccinations? We are working 12 hours a day in nasty stuff. We can’t afford to get sick, not now. We don’t have time to drive to Viroqua. Plus many of us have lost our vehicles. We do have time to walk to the Village Hall and receive an immunization. Needs Improvement.
