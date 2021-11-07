Maureen Freedland: Legal counsel for tenants is needed

Rent was overdue. The landlord was angry. He’d served a proper notice to vacate but illness in the family and a string of other problems hindered the tenants from even looking for alternative housing. They didn’t actually have the money anyway. The landlord’s lawyer had started an eviction lawsuit and he was well versed about his client’s legal rights.

In another situation, the landlord failed to make repairs, leaving the premises dangerous for months after a storm. The tenants repeatedly complained, but finally in response, the landlord told them they should just leave, scribbled a note giving them less days to vacate than the law allowed, and started a shoddy repair job that exposed the tenants to the elements even further.

These were two of my housing cases as a long time legal aid lawyer – literally my last case and my first as a law student in a clinical program.

Called in as a legal aid attorney, I resolved the overdue rent situation by contacting local agencies for emergency funding that allowed me to negotiate with the landlord’s attorney for a few more days. I spent a day packing her belongings into storage with her, which helped me to identify with her some county resources that her family badly needed to get on their feet again.

In addition to halting an unlawful eviction in the other situation, our clinic was able to bring in community housing rehabilitation specialists to work with the landlord to restore his property. His housing unit became more valuable on the market. The tenants stayed there through the process.

A new project is before the County Board to help low income people secure legal representation in eviction and other problematic housing situations.

Legal counsel can make the difference between stability and disaster. Disruptive exits from housing very often lead to homelessness and emergency measures. This is costly to households, and puts a burden on the government. Homelessness and housing disruption increase the need for shelters, police resources, and social services that are publicly funded. Evictions are shown to have lasting negative effects on mental and physical health of adults and children, family unity, economic well-being, and more. Communities of color and other marginalized communities are disproportionately affected.

Eviction is not always avoidable, and many cases should rightfully end in an eviction. However, even in these cases the presence of a lawyer has been shown to help tenants better plan their exit, avoiding indirect effects. This ultimately decreases their need for further wraparound services such as economic aid and puts them on a path to greater success, stability and self-sufficiency.

The project will place attorneys from Legal Action of Wisconsin (LAW) at the courthouse, and otherwise provide opportunity for case review. LAW has been the first (and usually only) public funded provider of legal representation in our community. They will actively partner with Couleecap Inc., which has directed abundant services and staff to combatting homelessness, to provide wrap around services to tenants. This could include mediation referrals and eviction prevention education with the goal of helping people to be successful tenants that understand the legal process including their rights and obligations. Counsel may also be able to keep eviction court records accurate and up to date to eliminate barriers to future housing, arrange for alternative housing, or help tenants to apply for rental assistance which is often paid directly to landlords.

Hennepin County, Minnesota, data from 2016 to 2018 found that unrepresented tenants are four times less likely to enter homeless shelters. Milwaukee County in 2021 implemented a program after a review of pro-bono legal aid in Milwaukee for eviction cases from 2017 to 2018 that found a return of investment of $2.23 for every dollar invested in shelter, health care, police and other costs.

My work with others to get seed funding for this new project for legal counsel for tenants to divert homelessness that is now before the County Board came from citizen advocates who have seen its pressing need.

It can have wide-ranging benefits for tenants, landlords, government budgets, public health and the entire community.

Maureen Freedland is a La Crosse County Board Supervisor, District 4.

