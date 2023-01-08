Mayo Clinic Health System officials: Grateful

This is the time of year when many of us take stock of our blessings and make resolutions for the new year. The same is true at Mayo Clinic Health System.

We are grateful for this glorious area we all call home. Today, snow is sticking to the trees creating postcard-like landscapes. We are blessed with four seasons of beauty and amazing friends, neighbors and communities.

We are grateful to be part of a great organization — Mayo Clinic — a global organization with 70,000 employees engaged in cutting-edge patient care, education and research. In the Coulee Region, our mission is to bring Mayo Clinic care to the communities we serve. Recently, people have often commented to us, “There you go winning another award!” The awards are nice. However, what matters to us most is what underpins those awards: that we provide the best care possible for our patients.

Of course, we are grateful for our tremendous physician, nurse and allied health staff, who are responsible for our receiving the highest awards and ratings possible for patient experience, safety and quality here in southwest Wisconsin, including the CMS 5-star rating for quality, Leapfrog “Grade A” for safety, US News & World Report and Leapfrog Best Hospital for Maternity Care, Newsweek Best Hospital in the US, and the American College of Surgeons NSQIP Meritorious Hospital for quality and safety. Few health systems in the nation have similar accolades. Our staff continuously go “above and beyond” by picking up extra shifts and taking time away from their loved ones to ensure our patients get the care they need.

We are grateful that our staff love where they work. Forbes magazine recently named Mayo Clinic Health System the No. 1 “Best Place to Work” in Wisconsin. We are honored and humbled by this recognition — but not surprised. Our staff make our work environments welcoming, invigorating and fun. Walk the halls of our facilities and talk to our teams and you will realize being a part of Mayo Clinic Health System is special.

Finally, we are grateful for our patients who put their trust and confidence in Mayo Clinic Health System when you need us most. And we want you to know, our primary value, “The needs of the patient come first” is more than just words to us. It informs all that we do.

In 1929, Dr. William Mayo said, “I look through a half-opened door into the future, full of interest, intriguing beyond my power to describe …” The future is exciting. The construction of our new hospital in La Crosse is exciting. That said, the one resolution we will keep is that Mayo Clinic Health System will continuously strive to be better, by providing safe and high-quality patient care, educating the health care work force of the future, engaging in pioneering research and partnering with our communities.

We wish you and your loved ones a happy, healthy and prosperous 2023.

Paul S. Mueller, M.D., Regional Vice President

Tanner Holst, Interim Regional Chair of Administration

Lisa Archer, M.A.N., R.N., Chief Nursing Officer

Mayo Clinic Health System-Southwest Wisconsin

IN PHOTOS: Mayo hospital construction in La Crosse