Melanie Frei: Our re-hung vandalized sign...vandalized again

Last week, our Wisconsin Right to Life sign was hacked off its posts and thrown into a grassy mound. The sign was repaired and rehung. By the next day, it was vandalized again.

This re-vandalization of the sign on Superior Avenue in Tomah communicates two important messages that all pro-life people understand.

The first is that pro-abortion advocates have no arguments to present in a civil discourse on this issue. What can you say to defend the killing of children? What can you say to support human sacrifice in our country? Screaming and shouting vulgarities, cancelling speeches from anyone who is pro-life, or this kind of anonymous action is your only voice.

This cowardly vandalism could have also been done by men who are angry that their predatory actions toward women can now no longer be conveniently covered up.

The second message is one of pain and guilt. These emotions are often coupled with outrage, angry actions, and intimidation. This is the work of people in pain — the very ones that pro-life people pray for daily and work unceasingly to educate in truth. The damage done to women by the lies told to them for 50 years have produced a nation full of women suffering from post-abortion stress disorder.

Some of the most prominent symptoms of this disorder are anger, depression, inability to make or continue intimate relationships, or self-medication with drug or alcohol abuse. During the 50 years that the Supreme Court has allowed legal abortion up to the moment of birth—a time where women had a full “right” to legal abortion — levels of depression and chemical abuse among women have skyrocketed. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to connect the dots.

For those suffering from the pain of your abortion (and many symptoms don’t even emerge until many years later) there is good news. There is a way to move forward. Below are just a few of the many excellent online resources available to you:

You are not alone. We urge you to contact any Pregnancy Resource Center. Wisconsin has over 60 centers that have been helping women, babies, men and families for decades with no government support. There is help, hope and healing in your future. Visit http://www.chooselifewisconsin.com/pregnancy-resource-centers/.

Vandalism sends a message that is loud and clear, but it is not the one you hoped for.