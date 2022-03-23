Melissa Hellwig: A dangerous approach to 'education'

There were two articles recently in The Tribune that generated a lot of concern and discussion. The first article on Sunday, March 13 informed the community of an “Anti-LGBT training” for teachers and staff at Aquinas Schools. Last Thursday’s follow up article seemed to confirm that the training was not only mandated, but Anti-LGBT in nature.

In between the articles, The Diocese sent out a letter stating the purpose of the training was to encourage staff to “walk with students and family experiencing transgender questions.” The shared components of the training indicate a different message altogether, even as reported by some at the training.

The cause for concern is immense because we are talking about the basic well-being and safety of not only students, but their families, staff and teachers, and the community as a whole. The evidence, both scientific and anecdotal, is clear. Policies and practices that are not explicitly protective of marginalized populations are in fact harmful. This means that even a “do nothing” approach (a different thing than any ANTI-training) is actually harmful in it’s neglect.

Bullying curriculums teach children that it’s not enough to NOT be a bully, for instance. We teach them to do more—to use their voices and choices to protect those who are being bullied. If we translate this well supported and widely used concept to how we treat people who identify as LGBTQ, The Diocese’s mandated anti-training seems in opposition to the idea of actively keeping minors safe.

Of course we know that many private schools need not abide by the laws, rules, and policies mandated in public schools. In this situation, that point is irrelevant because we are talking about one of the most fundamental needs for survival: safety. Safety supersedes everything, always. People who identify as LGBTQ often express concern for their safety—physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually and in any other way you can imagine.

The studies and the stories are endless. They tell us over and over again that the rate of attempted suicide is 2-7 times higher for LGBTQ youth than for their heterosexual identifying peers. Mental health and substance use problems are also more prevalent, as are physical assaults, homelessness, and difficulty accessing healthcare, to name a few.

The Trevor Project very recently reported that 48% percent of LGBTQ youth stated they wanted to see a mental health counselor in the last year but were unable to access one. Ninety-four percent of LGBTQ youth say that anti-LGBT legislation and political opinion has negatively impacted their mental health. It logically follows that school policy making and philosophy have similar effects. If a child goes to a school where the staff training has been, “be nice to the LGBTQ population but don’t forget that trans acceptance has led to huge problems in our society,” how is safety and wellness possible? How could students trust enough to ask for help or seek resources?

A 2014 article by Ilan, et al. Looks at the impact of protective school climates as a significant deterrent to suicide attempts among LGBTQ students. It turns out making a school “protective” was as simple as providing safe spaces/safe people within the school building and allowing GSA clubs to function like any other student club. Again, the studies and stories are endless. We know what helps and we know what harms.

Last week I reached out to Aquinas Schools to offer services free of charge should they wish to employ a more informed LGBTQ training. Three emails and three phone calls later, I did get a message declining my offer. “We’re doing great over here. We’re A-OK,” said the message leaver. And therein lies part of the problem. Looking away is doing harm. Exclusion is doing harm. Not getting behind the safety of marginalized students, staff and teachers is doing harm.

It is my sincere hope as a psychotherapist, educator, mom, community member, and LGBTQ advocate that the Diocese of La Crosse and Aquinas Schools rethink their dangerous approach to “education.” Literally, the lives and safety and well-being depend on it.

Melissa Hellwig, MS, LPC, PMH-C AASECT Certified Sexulaity Therapist, is a resident of La Crosse.

