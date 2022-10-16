Merideth Garcia; A 'yes' vote offers new approach for school district

I moved here to work with aspiring teachers at UWL, and I feel lucky to live in a community that cares deeply about education—about the students and teachers and families whose lives are impacted by how we vote. I joined the school board in April hoping to better understand how local and state politics impact the everyday experiences of our students, teachers, and staff. In the last six months, those conversations have been almost entirely about money, which makes sense because when money is tight, decision-making becomes painful.

The challenges have been outlined by others, but I’ll recap them as I understand them here. The revenue our state legislature allows our District is close to what it was a decade ago and hasn’t come anywhere near keeping up with inflation, making it impossible to compensate teachers appropriately. This lower per-pupil spending has coincided with declining enrollment, which causes two problems of its own. The first is that lower enrollment means that the operating budget is lower. The second is that as the number of students enrolled at a particular campus drops, it becomes more difficult to do things like field a sports team or staff a foreign language class (for example). Students travel from one campus to another to practice, and teachers split their days teaching between campuses. Maintaining multiple buildings that aren’t at capacity is not just financially unsustainable, it also impacts the curricular and extracurricular options available to teachers and students.

While districts across the state and the nation are dealing with flat public school funding and the low birth rates that are causing declining enrollment, our district is also facing decisions about aging buildings that are operating under-capacity and are expensive to maintain. New buildings and improvements are funded by capital referenda, but ongoing maintenance comes out of the operating budget, which also covers compensation for district employees. In other words, the funding attached to a capital referendum doesn’t impact teacher salaries one way or another, but maintenance expenses do. Consolidating buildings will be necessary to prevent rising maintenance costs from competing with teacher salaries.

I don’t want to be a harbinger of doom. That’s not really my style. I prefer to make practical decisions that serve a positive vision. In other words, given two (or more) difficult options, I try to take the one that will get me closer to the goal I want, even if it won’t get me all the way there. In this case, I want room in the operating budget to support raises for teachers, I want curricular options available for all students, and I want facilities that are more energy-efficient and less expensive to maintain.

That’s the vision. The referendum is one path to that vision, though not a perfect one. It has serious consequences for Northside and French Island families, and if it passes, we’ll need to spend the next few years while the high school is being built working closely with the community to ameliorate the burden that increased distance from their high school will create. Putting forward this referendum with the specific details of the cost and the location is the necessary first step of these conversations.

The doom part is a bit amorphous. That’s why you hear less about it. If we don’t build a new school, we’ll need to make tough decisions. We’ll have to use the buildings we currently have very differently in order to continue to pay teachers and maintain buildings within budget. Logan is newer, but Central will hold more students. Changing Central and Logan to 7-12 could work, but it wouldn’t solve the problem of curricular offerings or balance our budget. Over the past two years, the school board and the public, through focus groups, considered these and a variety of other plans for consolidation and investment in our schools. That is why we have a referendum that proposes a new consolidated high school.

So, for the last 10 years we’ve been circling this intersection of challenges—low state support, aging buildings, declining enrollment, and streamlining curricular/extracurricular offerings—by accepting employee attrition and limiting pay raises for district employees. This approach is unsustainable. Community meetings and surveys indicated that a new consolidated high school was the preferred, though not perfect, path forward. The location identified as most feasible brings new challenges, and now the voters have to decide. A "no" vote does not address the District’s current concerns, and consolidation will still be a necessary part of our future. A "yes" vote for the referendum offers a new approach to invest in our students' future, invest in our staff, and invest in our community.