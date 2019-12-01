Michael Farren and Matthew Mitchell: Two years later, highly-touted Foxconn subsidies look more dubious than ever

Two years ago, the Foxconn Corp. signed a controversial contract to build an LCD manufacturing facility in rural southeastern Wisconsin in exchange for up to $3.6 billion in state subsidies.

President Donald Trump announced the deal at the White House, exuberantly sharing a photo-op with then-Gov. Scott Walker and Foxconn’s CEO.

Foxconn and its subsidizers touted studies alleging $39 billion to $78 billion would flow into the state’s economy during the next 15 years. But these studies focused only on the benefits and ignored the costs.

Now, more-realistic calculations suggest that the deal could reduce Wisconsin’s long-run economic growth.

To see how this could happen, it’s helpful to understand why the initial estimates were so unrealistic.

For one thing, like so many estimates provided by economic development consultants, the Foxconn numbers used a “benefits-only” analysis.

That is, they failed to incorporate any cost of the subsidy, treating the funding like manna from heaven. But because every subsidy dollar must first be taxed out of the economy, any valid analysis must include the corresponding cost.