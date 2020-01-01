Michael Gerson: It's up to electorate whether 2020 will bring healing or more pain

These are the stakes for the Senate.

The servility of Republican senators would leave both the Senate and the executive branch damaged and call into question Republican fitness to govern.

Other institutions are also about to be tested in 2020.

Because the president views anyone he can hire and fire as his personal valet, the integrity of federal law enforcement is also under severe stress.

President Trump has already secured the appointment of an attorney general willing to polish his shoes, wash his laundry and obscure his scandals.

At the president’s direction, the attorney general is investigating members of the FBI who have investigated the corruption that surrounds Trump like a cloud of horse flies.

Individuals at the FBI were not faultless in the pursuit of their duties. But given William Barr’s record, the effort seems more like a campaign to bring the bureau under the president’s boot. To a long list of professional milestones, Barr is adding toady, minion and yes man.

A similar type of institutional assault is taking place in the U.S. military.