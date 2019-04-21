Donald Trump’s claim of vindication by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report depends on some creative thinking.
The president, it seems, is not guilty of conspiracy with the Russians to influence the 2016 election. He is only guilty of wishing really, really hard for Russian help and having his fondest desire miraculously granted.
On July 27, 2016, Trump made a public plea to the Russians to find Hillary Clinton’s missing emails. “Within approximately five hours of Trump’s statement,” the Mueller report reveals, “GRU [Russian intelligence] officers targeted for the first time Clinton’s personal office.”
This, evidently, doesn’t qualify as conspiracy. But can it really be a coincidence? Maybe it was the hand of Providence. Or an answer to Franklin Graham’s prayers. Whatever the non-collusive reason, Trump is clearly a lucky, lucky man.
What is less clear is how we are to accept a detailed, damning, 448-page moral and political indictment as good news for Trump and his administration.
“The Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election in sweeping and systematic fashion,” according to the report. This included a “social media campaign that favored presidential candidate Donald J. Trump” and “computer-intrusion operations” against the Clinton campaign.
While Trump campaign officials didn’t directly coordinate with Russian intelligence activities, they welcomed and rooted for them. More than ever, the 2016 presidential election deserves an asterisk, indicating a serious chance it was won with foreign help.
Recall that Trump, during his campaign and well into his presidency, dismissed this influence as a myth.
He said it might be the Chinese at work. Or it “could be somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds.” Trump, it turns out, is perfectly willing to minimize a national security threat for political reasons. But that isn’t conspiracy either. Just friends helping friends.
The Mueller report documents an atmosphere of routine, rewarded deception at the White House. In one case, after ordering then-White House Counsel Donald McGahn to fire Robert Mueller, Trump ordered McGahn to publicly deny that the request to fire Mueller was ever made. (McGahn, to his credit, refused both orders.)
In another case, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders lied about the extent of opposition within the FBI to former Director James Comey. Looking at the tape of her statement, it is remarkable how smoothly she dissembles.
And the report strongly hints that obstruction of justice took place, even though the Justice Department does not believe the prosecution of such a crime is a legal option during Trump’s term in office. In case after case, Trump employed pressure or dangled pardons in an effort to avoid embarrassment or legal exposure.
Some of the apparent obstruction was done in private: “Our investigation found multiple acts by the president that were capable of exerting undue influence over ... investigations ... the incidents were often carried out through one-on-one meetings in which the President sought to use his official power outside of usual channels.”
At other times, the effort was not hidden at all: “[M]any of the president’s acts directed at witnesses, including discouragement of cooperation with the government and suggestions of possible future pardons, occurred in public view.”
The evidence in the report is quite specific. In one instance, Trump “sought to prevent public disclosure of information about the June 9, 2016 meeting between Russians and campaign officials; and he used public forums to attack potential witnesses who might offer adverse information and to praise witnesses who declined to cooperate.”
As I read it, the case for obstruction of justice is strong. And the report takes pains to point out a possible congressional role in examining obstruction claims. “The Constitution does not authorize the President to engage in such conduct, and those actions would transgress the President’s duty to ‘take care that the laws be faithfully executed.’ “
Congressional leaders have some major choices ahead.
So: No evidence of direct conspiracy between Trump officials and the Russians, but plenty of evidence of desired conspiracy. And: Limited ways to prosecute Trump for obstruction of justice while he is president, but strong evidence obstruction was intended and occurred.
Already Republicans are urging America to move on. In this case, moving on would ignore and reward corruption on a grand scale.
New York Times Editorial 4/18/2019: "Barr Is Right About Everything. Admit You Were Wrong.
After Trump’s vindication, the liberal media and its allies in government should face a reckoning. I’m not holding my breath."
And that is just the title; it concludes with the following:
"The media and political elites have a lot of work to do if they want to regain the trust of the American people. Confessing a major error that needlessly turned Americans against one another is a good place to start. "
Expecting the Fibune to apologize would be expecting too much and so the loss of trust and stature will be lingering for a very long time.
Red, let me give you a short course in journalism. A newspaper editorial is a formal statement of the position that newspaper is taking on an issue. What you read was not an editorial, it was an opinion piece on the OpEd pages of the NYTimes. It was written by an extremely conservative columnist. The NYTimes, which you always want to portray as a left-wing propaganda rag, carries opinion pieces representing all spectrums of political belief. Its news columns are among the best in the world, deeply researched and honest, giving us a trusted and trustworthy window of what is going on in the world. It occasionally gets things wrong, but when it does, it is embarrassed, owns up publicly to the mistake and corrects it. It resembles nothing like the garbage you rely on for your "news".
Now that you realize that you did not read a NYTimes "editorial", but instead an opinion piece, perhaps you could follow the example of the NYTimes and admit you made a mistake. Will you do that for the rest of us please?
Liberal dreams shattered. Too bad; so sad.
And the media will never recover; my subscription to the Fibune is gone forever.
Red, if you are not subscribing to the Tribune but are on here every day, as you seem to be, I would think the Tribune is remiss in not blocking you from posting here because of obvious theft of its services. I would hope that if there is some editor who looks in on these boards from time to time might see my suggestion and dump you immediately. You are a nasty piece of work in any event, loose with the truth and rarely making any valid argument about anything, so your presence would not be missed by anyone, including other right-wingers on here, I suspect.
Spot on Cass !!! and if the humpers even START to begin, to lasso their own mental illness and insanity, they simply revert to a pathological hatred of Libs, Hillary or Obama, or whomever else is "handy to hate." A sad and scary situation indeed,for this country......since neither of those individuals are in public office
The good news??? They will,indeed be a minority, SOONER than later.
We,as true Americans , can only hope.
Despite all the evidence, the usual wingnut crowd will continue to support Trump and his corruption. They simply don't care about the Constitution or our republic as long as they "win".
The only evidence that exists proves there is no collusion. There's no evidence of any other corruption or even poor results of the job. Keep whining though, and get ready for 4 more years.
The investigation was into whether Donald Trump colluded with Russia. The 2 yr multi-million dollar investigation determined he did not. Case closed. Dragging this on and trying to use it as slander is childish and pathetic.
D, it has been a week now that you were supposed to stop posting for seven days. Ithe investigation was into whether the facts you used in your argument could be corroborated. You admitted they could not be. You lost the bet. Stay off these posts for seven days.
The investigation was into the extent of the Russian interference with our electoral process, and if the Trump campaign cooperated with the Russians in their efforts. As soon as the investigation started, the Trump White House and the president specifically began actions that seemed designed to block the investigation. he Mueller report, if you read it, goes into shocking detail how Trump and his campaign were in contact with Russians during the election and, at times, even seemed to cheerlead the Russian efforts. It did not find the Trump campaign actually colluded with the Russians, but it certainly showed that Trump was anything but patriotic, as he clearly kept a friendly open door to the Russians while knowing what they were doing. If he and his campaign had been honest when they were repeatedly approached by Russians during the campaign with offers of "dirt" on his opposition, they would have immediately called the FBI. Instead the FBI found out about these contacts despite Trump and his crew, some of whom are now in jail for lying about it.
As for obstruction, there is no way you can read the exhaustive evidence in the Mueller report and not be sickened by what Trump was doing to try to stop the Mueller investigation. Does it stack up to be enough evidence to prosecute? I don't know. But if that evidence was out there 18 months ago, I think he would have been impeached, even with a Republican majority in the House. Of course you will overlook all this. You tell us you despise Trump, but you forgive him everything. It is a measure of scruples, is it not?
Trying to prove obstruction occurred without an under lying crime is ridiculous. Obstruction in the Watergate was because Nixon participated in covering up a crime, the same with Bill Clinton lying to Congress under oath about his participation in the Monica Lewinsky affair. Willam Barr will be testifying on May 1st and 2nd and Mueller will also testify soon. The WSJ editorial board have it right when they stated very clearly, the big concern for the Democrats, DOJ, FBI is getting into the,Hillary Clinton connection because it will include the cover up by these organization, that will be bad not only for those involved but the country as well. It is sad having to go back into these issues but it is imperative for the country to have assurances this can not happen again. Hang on to your hat, here we go.
Yep. Here we go, again, new2.
