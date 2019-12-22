Michael Graham: Impeachment leaves voters unmoved

Three years of Russia investigations, 12 weeks of impeachment inquiry, hundreds of hours of speeches by politicians and mountains of negative media coverage, and the president's standing with the voters is where it was back when he first took office. If the Democrats' goal was to "find a way to bring Trump down" -- and 59% of Americans believe it is, according to a Monmouth poll -- they failed.

But that doesn't mean Trump should be popping the champagne corks, either. "It doesn't really feel like we're being impeached," Trump said at a rally in Michigan on Wednesday night as the votes were being cast. "I don't know about you, but I'm having a good time."

Perhaps. But a president who can't get his approval rating above 45% still has plenty to worry about.

While it's true that a recent Suffolk poll found Trump beating all the Democratic front-runners in head-to-head match-ups, it's also true that Trump trails former vice president Joe Biden by about 5 points in the RealClearPolitics average, and loses to Biden in 47 out of the last 50 polls.