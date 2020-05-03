Michael Smuksta: Gov. Tony Evers' order is keeping us safer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am writing in response to Bill Feehan’s op-ed “Is the cure worse than the disease?” (La Crosse Tribune, April 26) in which he criticized Gov. Tony Evers for extending the safer-at-home order as damaging to the Wisconsin economy.

The restrictions (the cure) in safer-at-home are not the problem in regard to the economy. The COVID-19 pandemic (the disease) is the cause of our economic difficulties.

Yes, Americans pride themselves on their individualism. But we must balance that individualism with a social responsibility to care for one another. Safer-at-home is working because everyone is doing their part to keep families, neighbors and communities safe. Follow the mantra of frontline health workers: “We are here for you. Stay home for us.”

There is also a moral dimension to this pandemic. Is there a price on a human life? Imagine how many more deaths and economic damage would have occurred if there were no restrictions and COVID-19 was community spread.

Gov. Evers and Democrats are going to continue relying on the science and public health experts to help guide us through these challenges and to inform the decision-making process.