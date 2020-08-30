Michelle Elliott: Democracy depends on free, fair elections

My 76-year-old dad proudly served in the United States Air Force. Like many veterans, he relies on the VA for many of his health-care needs, including his prescriptions.
The packages usually arrive like clockwork via the United States Postal Service, which is the delivery method the VA almost exclusively uses to send prescriptions to millions of veterans across the country.
Normally, the USPS is able to process these packages — and the billions of other mail it receives — with relative ease.
But since Louis DeJoy became Postmaster General in May, the USPS has suffered severe breakdowns in service. DeJoy began altering Postal Service staffing, facilities and the processing of mail, and ordered the removal of hundreds of sorting machines vital to delivering to homes and businesses in a timely manner.
Since then, veterans have not received much-needed medicine, Social Security checks have been delayed, personal and business mail has been undelivered, and horrifyingly, live chicks on their way to farms via the USPS are now arriving lifeless.
Photos have recently surfaced of perfectly-good sorting equipment abandoned in parking lots, waiting to be broken down and tossed away. Blue mail boxes, too, have been removed from some street corners and neighborhoods, making it less convenient to post a letter or bill, or a mail-in ballot.
DeJoy claims this destruction will save money. How does removing equipment designed to create efficiency save money? The USPS is supposed to run on the revenue it generates from postage sales. It is hard to imagine how ruining the reputation of the USPS as a reliable mail carrier will create financial stability.
DeJoy is a major Republican donor who has given $1.3 million to President Donald Trump’s campaign and millions more to the Republican party. He wasn’t hired to fix the USPS, he was hired to hobble it, not to save money, but to create the perception it is not capable of handling the millions of mail-in ballots that will be cast in the upcoming election.
Democrats in Congress know the USPS, which was already struggling due to the virus, needs additional funding to deal with the surge in mail-in ballots, which are anticipated to be larger than ever due to voters wary of COVID-19.
Democrats included funding for the USPS in the next stimulus package, but the president refuses to support the agency. He claims without proof that voting by mail leads to fraud.
Nearly all states have had some form of mail-in voting for years with extraordinarily few incidences of fraud. In fact, in an effort to keep their citizens safe from COVID-19, many states (including red states) have increased voting by mail this year. Trump has threatened to sue several of them for making it easier for their citizens to vote during a pandemic.
Voting by mail should not be controversial. It is perfectly safe and extremely convenient for people who work or have responsibilities that preclude them from standing in line on election day.
In the midst of a once-in-a-century pandemic, mail-in voting should be universally embraced as a way to enable citizens to safely do their civic duty and exercise their right to vote.
Trump’s jabs at voting by mail have had their intended impact.
In surveys, Republicans have stated a diminished faith in casting ballots by mail. If Republicans predominantly vote in person, on election night, the early returns may favor Trump.
Mail-in votes, which may take additional days to count, might favor Biden, as Democrats have indicated in surveys they are still comfortable voting by mail.
Trump could go to bed on election night with the lead, but mail-in ballots for Biden may flip the result days later. Trump will call this fraud. It is not. A vote cast by mail is as valid as one cast in person, even if it is not tabulated on election night.
The USPS is mandated to be a non-political service to all Americans. Now, it is being sabotaged to further the political aspirations of one man.
A well-functioning Postal Service is key to voting by mail. The USPS must be maintained and strengthened in order for our democracy to thrive.
We must demand the reinstallation of all sorting machines that have been removed and adequate staffing at post offices. And the next stimulus bill must fund the USPS to ensure the safe and timely processing of every mail-in ballot cast.
Ensure your vote counts and that every vote counts. We must maintain free and fair elections for the health of our democracy.
Michelle Elliott is a musical theatre writer who recently returned home to Brice Prairie after 17 years in New York City.
