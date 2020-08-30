Michelle Elliott: Democracy depends on free, fair elections

DeJoy claims this destruction will save money. How does removing equipment designed to create efficiency save money? The USPS is supposed to run on the revenue it generates from postage sales. It is hard to imagine how ruining the reputation of the USPS as a reliable mail carrier will create financial stability.

DeJoy is a major Republican donor who has given $1.3 million to President Donald Trump’s campaign and millions more to the Republican party. He wasn’t hired to fix the USPS, he was hired to hobble it, not to save money, but to create the perception it is not capable of handling the millions of mail-in ballots that will be cast in the upcoming election.

Democrats in Congress know the USPS, which was already struggling due to the virus, needs additional funding to deal with the surge in mail-in ballots, which are anticipated to be larger than ever due to voters wary of COVID-19.

Democrats included funding for the USPS in the next stimulus package, but the president refuses to support the agency. He claims without proof that voting by mail leads to fraud.