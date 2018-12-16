Snow-filled driveways and icy roads make it easier to forget the joy that winter brings to our youth.
Children build snow people, throw snowballs and, as they grow, learn the thrill of skiing, skating and snowboarding.
For those who fill their winters with traditional Wisconsin pastimes, the arrival of spring brings mixed emotions. With the progressive decrease in annual snowpack during the last five decades due to climate change, the opportunities for these activities have been in decline.
The world’s premiere cross-country ski race, the Birkebeiner, attracts 40,000 to 50,000 tourists to northern Wisconsin each year. The 2017 race was canceled for lack of snow.
Although some in Wisconsin may enjoy an earlier spring, the economies of the communities of Cable and Hayward rely heavily on winter tourism. The effects of climate change will increasingly impact their winter sports season and financial future.
Hundreds of leading scientists have proven that greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels are raising the average global temperature. Four out of the last five years have been the hottest ever recorded and climate projections show that this trend will only escalate with time.
In order to slow and possibly stop this rise in global temperatures, we must dramatically reduce our burning of fossil fuels.
If we ignore the warnings of NASA scientists and Nobel Prize winners, further increases in global temperatures will inflict substantial damage to humans and the natural environment.
While most of us associate the cost of fossil fuels with the price on the gas pump, this cost does not represent the true impact of greenhouse gas emissions on our society.
The Union of Concerned Scientists calls these “externalities... the hidden costs of fossil fuels [that] aren’t represented in their market price, despite serious impacts to our health and environment.”
Unfortunately, powerful lobbyists for fossil fuel polluters have spent billions of dollars challenging the science that would hold them responsible.
According to a July 2018 YaleEnvironment360 article based on research by environmental sociologist Robert J. Brule, “More than $2 billion was spent on lobbying climate change legislation in the United States from 2000 to 2016, with the fossil fuel industry, transportation companies and utilities outspending environmental groups and the renewable energy industry 10 to 1.”
One environmental organization fighting for the global reduction of greenhouse gas emissions is Citizens’ Climate Lobby. This nonpartisan, nonprofit organization works “to put a price on carbon pollution and allocate the proceeds directly to Americans via a monthly dividend check, to spend as they see fit.”
With a carbon fee and dividend in effect, research indicates that carbon emissions could be reduced by 40 percent in just 12 years, while adding more than two million jobs to the American economy.
Fighting an uphill battle against the powerful lobbying of the fossil fuel industries, CCL organizes on a grassroots level. Chapters in La Crosse and many more American cities help to rally support on a community level. CCL’s partnerships with other environmental organizations also advance the cause.
Partnering with Protect Our Winters, Citizens’ Climate Lobby is able to connect with a specialized community rallying around the damage that climate change brings to snow sports.
Protect Our Winters views greenhouse gas emissions as a direct threat to livelihood and mobilizes support to address depleting snow reserves across the world through concerned professional athletes, individuals, resorts and winter sports companies. Through its efforts to place a price on carbon and its partnership with CCL, Protecting Our Winters aims to increase awareness of global climate change and hold polluters responsible for the damage they cause.
Although we have long ignored the worsening effects of climate change, the time has come for all of us to be climate activists.
Beneficial changes will not come on their own and our community must rally together to make up for our past lack of positive environmental action.
We must advocate for positive environmental changes in the companies we work for, express our concerns via letters to the editor and op-eds in our local newspapers, contact or visit our legislators, become politically active and aware, and consistently vote for candidates who support improving the environment, not ignoring it.
Electric cars and solar roofs will help reduce your carbon footprint, but only by organizing and acting can we expect to instill environmental values on a national level and effectively confront the greenhouse gases that threaten our winters and our Wisconsin way of life.
