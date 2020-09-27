Mike Giese: Failing test as commander in chief

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Past actions are predictive of what one will do in the future. What President Donald Trump has done in his past life is determinative of his forthcoming actions as commander in chief if he is re-elected.

In 1966, 1967 and 1968, Donald Trump, a college friend John M. and I were all called for military service by our local draft boards. We each responded very differently.

John saw the Vietnam War as immoral and he would not abide by the draft.

John also believed that to evade the draft by running away (to Canada) was cowardly and that as a citizen of our democracy he had the responsibility to submit himself to the draft and refuse conscription.

He was convicted of draft evasion and was sentenced to two years in a state of Oregon federal penitentiary. John hoped other conscripts would follow his example and that the combined effect would force our government to end the war.

As a law school student, the personal cost to John was compounded in that his felony conviction prevented him from becoming a member of the bar. I believe John to be a national hero, John is not a loser or a sucker — terms that Trump has used to describe another kind of hero — Sen. John McCain . He has also called suckers those who have performed unselfishly for the common good.