Mike Giese: Region, not just city, should address homelessness

Some have taken the City of La Crosse to task for not finding shelter for its summer encampment of the homeless at Houska Park before the arrival of winter. While it is true that in a perfect world the city would have arranged to provide winter shelter months ago, it is also true that the City and County of La Crosse have been providing funding for initiatives to address the needs of the homeless for years. Unfortunately, it is also true that the other municipalities of the La Crosse metropolitan area have done little to address the needs of the currently homeless and nothing to prevent homelessness.

The City of La Crosse will not be able solve the problem of homeless alone. All municipalities in the area will need to help. Their help is essential in preventing homeless and needed to provide cost-effective temporary housing for the homeless. Currently we are subsidizing housing for the more affluent in exurban districts at an unfair cost to city property taxpayers.

For example, for tax year 2020 in the City of La Crosse homeowners in the La Crosse School District pay property tax at a mill rate of 2.560771% of equalized valuation compared to 1.2725993% for a rural homeowner in the Town of Hamilton in the Onalaska School District. On a $200,000 home, the City of La Crosse family pays $5,121 and the Town of Hamilton family pays $2,545. A difference of 50%.

The same year 2020, in the City of Onalaska an unimproved 5-acre parcel on Theater Road (perhaps the most valuable per sq. ft. in the city) paid the staggering amount of $17.70 in taxes due to an agricultural assessment even though no crops have been grown on the land in the last four decades.

At a capital cost of $17,000,000 the new Vine Street parking ramp in downtown La Crosse is yet another example of how the City of La Crosse taxpayers pay for parking of exurban users. When interest cost is added to capital cost, the cost per parking space is more than $37,744. Assuming a 33-year life and operating costs, each parking space costs more than $10 a day. It appears that parking fees now generate around 10% of true costs.

The City of La Crosse is the commercial center of a regional economy composed of the towns, villages and cities in southwestern Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota. Our regional economy prospers because of the economic synergy of farming, health care, education institutions, transportation, retail (big and small) and tourism.

All cities, villages and townships are critically needed to prevent homeless and provide housing opportunities within their communities, at a wide range of costs. In a perfect world all the region’s municipalities will include funding to address homelessness in their budgets.

A recognition of the importance of all municipalities coming together is demonstrated by the work of the La Crosse Area Planning Committee (LAPC). The LAPC is composed of representatives from municipalities in La Crosse County and La Crescent, MN. In the past the committee has focused on land use, transportation, and collaboration in provision of government services.

I ask that the LAPC address homelessness through its powers to influence zoning and land use and the expansion of public transportation.

Mike Giese is a resident of Onalaska

