Mike McCabe: Let's look harder for our better angels

If civil war is coming, will the nation divide along party lines?

Easy enough to imagine given the political polarization and cancerous partisanship of the moment. Yet difficult if not impossible to foresee how that would actually play out.

Georgia would surely want to be part of Red Republican America, but wouldn’t Atlanta be equally insistent on belonging to Blue Democratic America?

If civil war is coming, will we have 300 Mason-Dixon lines drawn around each city, separating urban America from rural America? Which side will the suburbs choose?

That begs some more questions: If civil war is coming, will the nation split in two or more than two? Or will they not be clean breaks but rather hairline fractures that hobble the nation and bring about the fall of the American Empire?

No crystal ball can guide us. But perhaps history can.

More than a century and a half ago, with seven states already having seceded from the Union and the nation on the brink of civil war, the most eloquent president America has ever known spoke to the nation.

That president, in his first inaugural address, offered timeless words from which we can draw inspiration as we struggle to rediscover American unity in our day.