Mike Tighe: Melania may not be boss, but she may mock 45
Dear Ann Landers: I normally try not to be judgmental about anyone — certainly not about other people’s marriages, because we never know what we don’t know — so I feel a little awkward asking you how Melania Trump can be such a hypocrite and, worse yet, how she can stay married to her reality show hubby. For instance, she touts her anti-bullying campaign, when she’s married to the biggest bully in the country, if not the world. Then, she wore that jacket saying “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” when she went to visit the immigrant kids, which made it look like she was forced to do something she didn’t want to.
And then, of course, it’s shameful the way he treated a true war hero, Sen. John McCain — both when he was alive and now that he’s passed, refusing to have the White House flag fly at half-staff for more than a day until staffers, legislators on both sides of the aisle and, presumably, maybe even his kids, forced him to do the decent thing, grudgingly. Why doesn’t she slap him upside the head or, at least, sleep in separate bedrooms?
Speaking of bedrooms, that brings up another thing: HOW can she stand the accusations that he slept with all of those women, and the payoffs and the embarrassment? Why doesn’t she kick the bum onto Pennsylvania Avenue and see what kind of a crowd he could draw — maybe bigger than his inauguration?
On the other hand, I can understand a little bit, because my wife isn’t the boss of me, so maybe the answer is as simple as that: Melania isn’t the boss of him.
Lamenting in La Crosse
Dear Lamenting: Well, you’re in for a wake-up call in more ways than one. You’re really dating yourself, because I’ve been dead since June 2002. Even my twin, Abby, died in January 2013, so we haven’t been answering questions as stupid as yours for years. What rock have you been under?
That said, Lamenting, the question is intriguing enough to bring us back from the dead, just for this occasion, so we’ll posit a few theories.
First of all, Kate is the boss of you, despite your denials.
Secondly, we’re going to go against the grain and tell you to cut Melania some slack. If, as you suggest, she’s not the boss of 45, that doesn’t mean she can’t have causes of her own.
In her case, it’s fighting against bullying, which she seems sincere in doing with her “Be Best” campaign. Just because 45 is a bully doesn’t mean she shouldn’t try to persuade people to be nice — in spite of him. Just because she can’t tone him down doesn’t mean she shouldn’t try to influence others — in defiance of him.
After all, even Jesus Christ couldn’t control people’s actions — just encouraged them to be kind and loving to each other. You know how that’s working out, with everybody’s free will and all, but that didn’t stop JC from trying. She’s not fighting bullying with the hopes she can change him but rather, that other people will act contrary to his rude, vulgar behavior.
We’re not putting her on the same level as Jesus Christ, but she deserves an atta-girl for touting works of mercy. That’s just our opinion, but millions of people used to honor our opinions, and now, it’s a matter of honoring the dead.
As far as the jacket flap goes, has it ever occurred to you that she wasn’t insulting immigrant children separated from their parents but rather, she was sending him a passive-aggressive message for 45’s policy separating families? It’s very possible that she doesn’t care about him, and she was signaling that. We think she cares about immigrants because, after all, she and her parents are immigrants. In fact, Hollywood Life, advance that argument that he was really, really, very mad at her because he was having a terrible week — and that could have been her goal.
Of course, 45’s treatment of McCain was abhorrent. His tone-deaf statement that the late Senate icon is “not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured” is akin to McCain’s saying he didn’t like people with bone spurs. Of course, McCain didn’t say that, because he’s too classy.
The former POW didn’t even criticize Trump for bragging to Howard Stern that his promiscuity back home while those who answered the call to service was his “personal Vietnam” — avoiding STDs.
We also agree that 45 was petty to the nth degree for not honoring McCain until he was forced into doing what comes naturally to every other president. (In the process, he brought dishonor on himself, even though he’s too cocky to realize that.)
On the other hand, Melania tried to persuade the petulant child she married to buck up and do the honorable thing, according to Celebrity Insider. Failing that, “Melania arranged for some beautiful white lilies and roses to be sent to Cindy McCain as soon as she learned the sad news of John’s death, along with a card expressing her condolences,” the Insider reported.
Obviously, not everyone will agree with our observations. We’re dead, so we really don’t care what people think. But we’re sticking to our story that Melania is doing things to spite 45, and she’s doing a damn fine job of it.
As for wondering why Melania doesn’t kick him to the curb, perhaps there’s something in a prenup that’s inspired a method to her seeming madness. She’s probably seen the income tax forms he’s hiding from the American public and may consider him nothing more than a pimple on a gnat’s arse.
Time will tell whether — no, actually, when — she will flick him away like a bothersome gnat on a humid summer’s eve.
So, Lamenting, don’t be so dadgum judgmental. You don’t know what you don’t know, so you should MYOB.
Dear Abby: My wife is NOT the boss of me.
— I Wear the Pants in La Crosse
Dear Pants: She is too, and my twin sister, Ann, agrees.
Dear Ann and Abby: Is not.
Dear Pants: Is TOO. And that’s our final answer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.