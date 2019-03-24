Try 3 months for $3

The Trump administration is trying to get the Food and Drug Administration to approve drugs faster, and i’m worried about what that could mean for the FDA when it's already using what I consider to be irresponsible methods in testing drugs.

The FDA’s Medwatch program, as well, has not been releasing adequate reports on the effects of drugs already approved. This could result in harmful effects of drugs not being identified.

Milo Duff-Gay, Westby

