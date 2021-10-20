Mitch Reynolds: Efforts underway to help homeless need support

During a walk through La Crosse’s Houska Park this past week, I noted preparations for cold weather camping among those who have made a temporary home in the park. Not a surprising development. It is October after all; lows at night have dipped into the 30s and 40s. Those staying in the park may lack the conviction that they will have another stable living situation available to them before temperatures drop further.

The day before my visit to Houska Park, the REACH Service and Resource Center opened in La Crosse. This center promises to offer multiple services to the unsheltered population in one location near our downtown. I have high hopes that this type of coordinated engagement among agencies with similar missions will prove successful in our community and serve as a model for others as well. As in all similar efforts, community support will be key. There must be a general collective sense that this is an essential mission. I believe we can get to that point.

Admittedly, utilizing city park space to provide stable overnight shelter is not an ideal solution for homelessness in La Crosse. Not even close. I understand the frustrations of those who see the dozens of tents in Houska Park as a failure of our social system to adequately address contributing factors of homelessness. I do not share the perspective of those who view our unsheltered population as shiftless and somehow unworthy of our assistance.

Our neighbors who lack stable housing face any number of obstacles—mental health challenges, addiction and others—that would prove to be giant-sized hurdles for any of us in the best of times. Add to that the lingering effects of a global pandemic and an ongoing chronic lack of affordable housing and it should be clear that this is a crisis point for our community. If we are to make significant progress in finding lasting solutions, we must reach some consensus that these are problems that we can and should solve.

The REACH Center provides a hopeful pattern of collaboration to help address issues related to homelessness. I urge the community to learn more about this initiative. Meanwhile, I will continue identifying both immediate and longer-term solutions. Our city council has approved a Homeless Services Coordinator position that I proposed. That position will be filled within days and will provide local leadership to synchronize efforts among our private service agencies. With the city council’s support, we will use federal stimulus funds to rent indoor spaces as cold weather approaches. We will use additional funds to spur more housing development. I am also beginning the process of adopting a proven collective approach with multiple agencies and organizations to address issues and challenges well ahead of poor outcomes. These are some of the efforts underway. There will be others. As much as it takes.

While we search for lasting solutions, I ask for the community’s support in the continued use of our public spaces to help provide stability for community members who have been historically shunned, harassed, criminalized or ignored. They are our neighbors. They need our help. I have pledged efforts to provide some of that help. I ask you to join me.

