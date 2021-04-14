Mitch Reynolds: 'I look forward to serving our city'

Soon, I will be sworn in as the next mayor of the city of La Crosse. Thank you to all who supported our campaign through votes, volunteering and guidance. A mighty thanks also to my friends and family and especially my wife, Anna, without whom none of this would have been possible.

This has been a remarkable journey and I look forward to serving our city for the next four years as mayor. I also look forward to working with current and new city council members to better address our community’s needs.

I am grateful for the guidance Mayor Tim Kabat has provided to me during this transition process. I am also thankful for Mayor Kabat’s eight years of leadership that has helped us navigate exceptional change. Also, thank you to the outgoing council members who — with the mayor — have helped us through perhaps one of the most trying periods of our city’s history.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Our city faces remarkable challenges due to the pandemic and because of lingering inequities that we absolutely must confront. In addition, so many of our city services have been curtailed by losses of revenue. We will overcome. But it will take time and concerted effort. If we work together as a community and focus on the greatest needs, we will succeed. I invite everyone in our city to join in this work.