Mitch Reynolds: Infrastructure bill in Congress will help city

During a recent public hearing related to the new five-year City of La Crosse Capital Budget plan, a community member asked where within the plan were the items that got our city closer to a carbon neutral future. Where were the green energy projects? Where was the focus on non-vehicle transportation? Where were the sustainable flood improvements that would help better safeguard our community against ever-increasing hazards from climate change?

Many of our city infrastructure projects do indeed include a sustainable component. Placement of solar panels on several city buildings is evidence of this. As is our transit system’s investment in a new electric fleet of buses. Additionally, updates to the wastewater treatment plant on Isle la Plume will make that plant fully self-sustaining and energy independent once the project is complete in just a couple of years. All good projects. But not enough to meet the demand of our rapidly changing climate and its negative impacts on our community. We simply lack the financial ability to do much more.

Every year, we debate priorities in city infrastructure plans and whether those plans should skew more heavily towards public safety or parks, streets or sewers, levees or libraries. There exists a competition for scarce resources and an understanding that some projects must simply get set aside. Maybe permanently.