Among logical fallacies there is one that is known as a binary fallacy. Also known as a false dichotomy, this is the mostly erroneous concept that there are but two choices to make in any given situation. This is simply false reasoning that severely limits potential options for success.

The ongoing community conversations about homelessness tilt towards that logical fallacy.

Many in our community have raised their voices against proposed legislation that strictly defines camping in public spaces and how a prohibition on camping is noticed. That legislation aside, a repeated theme we hear during this debate is that prohibiting camping in city spaces means that there exists nowhere else for unsheltered individuals to go. In other words, there are city-owned public spaces or there is nothing. Two choices. All or none. True or false. A binary fallacy.

In April 2021 I was sworn in as mayor during a time of historical levels of homelessness in La Crosse. Community conflicts were intensifying. There was frustration and anger and citizens from all walks of life demanding the city do something. Anything. There were many, many vulnerable people staying in parks, alleyways and in hidden corners throughout the city. An untenable situation.

We attempted to create some level of stability for homeless individuals by designating a park where those who were unsheltered could simply exist while we sought more permanent solutions. Unfortunately, without adequate community support and additional resources, this densely populated, congregate-style sanctioned encampment became a failure on multiple levels.

Earlier this month, city and county staff announced the formation of a long-term plan that would join our governments together in shepherding lasting solutions to homelessness. This is a historical, significant and positive development. Examples of the city and county collaborating on similar issues are hard to come by. But this announcement of progress has not deterred some from the belief that when it comes to short-term fixes, it is the city or nothing. That simply is not true.

La Crosse has 47 parks. In area, these range from the virtual postage stamp-sized Tower Park to the vast Hixon Forest. Overnight camping is currently illegal in all of these spaces. Proposed legislation removes the subjectivity in defining what, in fact, “camping” involves. The legislation also would adjust how camping limitations are noticed. What the legislation does not do is remove the camping ban currently in effect. It also does not alter the reality that parks are simply not places to live and thrive as some in the community seem to believe. There are certainly more suitable spaces.

Not at any time have I heard calls for the University of Wisconsin System to open empty dorm rooms for unsheltered individuals at UW-La Crosse during the summer or welcome tents onto the vast empty spaces of that campus. Nor have there been many urgent pleas to allow those same individuals to pitch tents for free at actual licensed county campgrounds with operational restroom and shower facilities. Nor has there been an enormous public uproar over the lack of tax-exempt faith organizations offering to temporarily shelter individuals in basements or parsonages.

The debate remains stubbornly in that realm of a binary fallacy where either the city provides housing or camping solutions, or those solutions simply do not exist.

Under my direction, for the very first time, the city is taking the lead on addressing and directing efforts to effectively end chronic homelessness in our community. That should not suggest that the city currently can succeed without additional state and federal resources and support of local private agencies and the broader community. That support is a key ingredient in the long-term planning process underway to find a path towards a functional zero level of homelessness.

In the short term, the city lacks the building space, beds and personnel to adequately or humanely house the dozens of unsheltered individuals who require those spaces. What the city does possess is the mandate to ensure public safety and enforce duly enacted laws fairly and equitably. Our city staff will continue that work while focusing on pathways to permanence for everyone living without shelter.

For those who are demanding the city singularly arrive at both immediate and lasting solutions to homelessness, welcome to the work and thank you for joining us. I ask you to recognize the incredible challenge we face. I ask you to advocate on our community’s behalf with state and federal legislators so that we can secure the resources to address homelessness on a more than local scale. I ask you to support the efforts of city and county government as we create a lasting plan to achieve functional zero homelessness.

Addressing homelessness has been a daily endeavor for city staff. We need your help and appreciate your passion to engage. You will find the efforts both fulfilling and dissatisfying. Encouraging and disheartening. Never, ever will you find effective solutions arrived at through binary decision-making.