Monica Guerrero Vazquez: Too many people aren't counted in Census

A low count could perpetuate further budget cuts to social programs and clinics, redistricting and the loss of political representation needed for communities to thrive.

The U.S. Census Bureau acknowledges its inability to reach certain communities, which it calls hard to count. This refers to “(communities) for whom a real or perceived barrier exists to full and representative inclusion in the data collection process.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to immigrants, households with single parents, young children, low income and limited access to the internet are overrepresented in hard-to-count communities. Why? Consider the following. You have neither internet access nor a computer in your home. You receive a letter from an agency you don’t know, in a language you can’t read, asking you to submit personal information online.

I have worked at Centro SOL, the Center for Salud/Health and Opportunities for Latinos at Johns Hopkins, where we have advocated for quality health and health care access for the Latinx community in Baltimore, for more than five years.

We work with Latinx, low-income, limited internet-access and limited English-proficient families who comprise hard-to-count communities.