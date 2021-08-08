Monica Kruse: Bold Investments will pave way for cleaner, more prosperous Wisconsin

The transportation sector is the largest source of carbon pollution in the country, and Wisconsinites are suffering. More than 50,000 children and 450,000 adults suffer from asthma across Wisconsin, and pollution from cars, trucks and buses increases the risk for such respiratory diseases.

These impacts are even more severe in low-wealth communities and communities of color, which experience disproportionate harm from dirty vehicle pollution, leading to skewed rates of asthma and other respiratory illnesses. All Wisconsinites, from the children riding school buses to the daily commuters and delivery drivers, are impacted by air pollution, and we deserve cleaner air. Now is the time to make needed investments in modernizing our transit infrastructure to allow for more electric vehicles and charging stations.