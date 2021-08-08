Monica Kruse: Bold Investments will pave way for cleaner, more prosperous Wisconsin

As the La Crosse County Board chair, I’m proud of the work our county has done to address the climate crisis and create better health outcomes and economic opportunities.
La Crosse County has committed to transitioning to carbon neutrality and 100% renewable energy by 2050. Modernizing our transportation sector and investing in clean school and transit buses are some of the most effective policies available to combat climate change, which is why we expect to roll out electric transit buses that will help reduce La Crosse’s air pollution, improve public health, achieve environmental justice, and spur the local economy later this year.
This is an important step forward, but to expand these programs, we need our elected leaders in Washington to support bold investments in clean transportation.
President Biden has set goals to reduce our nation’s carbon pollution 50-52% from 2005 levels by 2030, and his initial infrastructure proposal included ambitious investments to spur clean energy growth and expand the electric vehicle market through tax credits and investments in electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure.
Sixty-eight percent of voters in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District support policies that will bolster our nation’s transition to clean energy sources, including reducing pollution from vehicles. While we are making progress toward these goals in La Crosse, we need bold federal investments to make them a reality.
The transportation sector is the largest source of carbon pollution in the country, and Wisconsinites are suffering. More than 50,000 children and 450,000 adults suffer from asthma across Wisconsin, and pollution from cars, trucks and buses increases the risk for such respiratory diseases.
These impacts are even more severe in low-wealth communities and communities of color, which experience disproportionate harm from dirty vehicle pollution, leading to skewed rates of asthma and other respiratory illnesses. All Wisconsinites, from the children riding school buses to the daily commuters and delivery drivers, are impacted by air pollution, and we deserve cleaner air. Now is the time to make needed investments in modernizing our transit infrastructure to allow for more electric vehicles and charging stations.
The impacts of the pollution extend beyond our air quality. Between 2010 and 2020, Wisconsin experienced 16 extreme weather events that cost the state up to $10 billion in damages. Today, more than 130,000 Wisconsinites are particularly vulnerable to extreme heat, and the average number of extreme heat days is expected to increase from 10 to nearly 60 per year by 2050. Wisconsin’s shorelines are also experiencing increased flooding and erosion due to climate change, which will cost hundreds of millions of dollars in economic damage to our state and threaten the viability of countless waterfront businesses.
Bold federal investments will allow us to expand programs like the electric transit buses coming to La Crosse this year, opening the door for unlimited opportunities to spur the economy and create more high-paying jobs. Manufacturing employs 474,000 Wisconsinites and accounts for more than 18.79% of our state’s total output, and employment in electric and hybrid vehicles increased more than any other clean energy category in 2020. Investing in clean transportation infrastructure, including building out charging stations and electricity grid updates, will also create countless jobs in the construction sector, providing even more family-sustaining jobs for Wisconsinites.
Wisconsin and communities like La Crosse are making progress toward mitigating the effects of climate change and improving the economy by embracing clean transportation, but we need our leaders in Washington to make the commitments. I appreciate the work Rep. Ron Kind has done in this area, but I encourage him to continue supporting clean energy growth and investments in the electric vehicles market.
We are ready to lead the way toward improving public health and creating economic opportunity for all Wisconsinites.
Monica Kruse is chair of the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors representing District 15.