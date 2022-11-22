Monica Kruse: County budget cuts taxes without cutting corners

The La Crosse County Board has passed a balanced budget for 2023 that lowers taxes, increases spending on roads, and reduces debt. The budget also supports the public services that strengthen our community. This includes five county libraries, the sheriff’s deputies who patrol rural roads, senior meal sites, our Veterans Services Office, mental health crisis responders, and so much more.

The total budget for 2023 approved by the board by a 27-0 vote is $208 million. Of that total, just 18% will come from property taxes. Our county staff are experts at maximizing outside funding sources, such as state and federal grants. This is one of the reasons we have the fifth lowest property tax levy per capita in Wisconsin. For 2023, our property tax rate will fall from $3.21 per thousand dollars to $2.90, a decline of 9.6%. In fact, the county’s property tax rate has been falling for six straight years!

The county will spend about 41% of our budget next year on salaries and benefits for employees. This will include a 3% raise and no increase in employee health insurance premiums. Our employees include hundreds of nurses and social workers who care for older adults, vulnerable children, and people with mental health and substance use issues. Other county workers drive the snowplows that keep our roads safe in the winter, staff county libraries, administer our elections, answer 911 calls, inspect restaurants for food safety, and maintain about 900 acres of county parks and forests. These workers, who are your neighbors, family, and friends, make a profound difference in our community every day.

About 11% of our 2023 budget goes to capital spending, which will include projects to improve county highways. Our Highway Department manages 282 miles of county highways and 72 bridges. Project costs have increased 115% since 1999, while state funding (General Transportation Aids) has risen just 14% during that time. That has greatly increased the burden on counties like ours. However, our 2023 budget will increase spending on highway projects from $5 million to $7 million, but that’s not all. We also spent $2.3 million on design work this year to create shovel ready projects for federal funding. Courtesy of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we hope that $2.3 million spending will leverage $21 million in federal funds to upgrade 10 bridges and 13 miles of roads, starting in 2023. So yes, there’s more to do, but we are fixing the roads.

There are no major program expansions in our 2023 budget, but we will reduce the county’s debt by 12.5%. In part, that’s a reflection of the need to hold the line against rising costs as we work through an inflationary period. It’s also another example of how the county balances the need to minimize impact on taxpayers with providing great public services.

While the county continues to deal with daunting issues, such as homelessness, lack of affordable childcare and workforce shortages, the 2023 budget, powered by our employees, will keep the county in a strong position for the future. We are working to ensure that future is sustainable, with opportunities for success for everyone who calls La Crosse County home.