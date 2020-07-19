Monica Kruse: Criminal justice council seeks citizen members
The Criminal Justice Management Council is recruiting citizen members to fill three open seats on the council.

Candidates selected will participate in an active and engaged committee that applies a forward-thinking philosophy to create and support enhancements to the criminal justice system.

These include reducing disproportionate minority contact in the juvenile justice system, treatment courts and other alternatives to incarceration, evidence-based decision making in arrest and detention decisions, and gender-specific programming in jail and the community.

Our current focus is on developing a plan to make our system more responsive to racial injustice, people experiencing trauma, and implementing strategies that are based on research and best practices.

Since its creation in 2000, the CJMC has advised the County Board on establishing and fostering innovative correctional policies for juvenile and adult offenders.

In selecting new members, preference will be given to citizens who have felt the effects of the criminal justice system, have been involved in promoting racial justice in the community, have a strong interest in equity issues, or bring a diverse perspective to the table.

In order to bring a greater balance to the council, BIPOC, LGBTQ and other marginalized community members are encouraged to apply.

The CJMC is composed of 21 members – the county board chair, three county board supervisors, a judge, sheriff, district attorney, one representative each of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, the Wisconsin Public Defender’s Office, and the La Crosse School District, the director of Human Services, the police chief of the city of La Crosse and a police chief from another municipality in La Crosse County, along with eight citizen members.

Citizen members are crucial to the CJMC, since they bring diversity and insight into community concerns to the Council.

The Council meets monthly in the County Courthouse, and members are strongly encouraged to attend regularly.

Citizen member terms are for three years. Interested citizens are encouraged to submit a letter of application, including their name, address, phone number and email address.

Please include a brief statement describing how your background qualifies you for serving on the CJMC, and reflect on how you will contribute to the bettering of our community.

Please submit your application to Monica Kruse, County Board Chair, 212 6th St. North, Room 2400, La Crosse, WI 54601, or mkruse@lacrossecounty.org by July 29.

Monica Kruse

Monica Kruse is chair of the La Crosse County Board.

