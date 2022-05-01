Monica Kruse: Honored to lead County Board and work together

The election for county board supervisors is over. Thirty new and returning board members have been sworn into office and have pledged to discharge their duties with integrity and dedication. I am honored and humbled to have been chosen to lead this board once again.

Judge Horne, while swearing in the 30 members, exhorted the group to remember that “civility and respect for one another does not disappear when people come through the doors.”

Elections are not an end-all, they are the beginning of a new call to action. The hard, and thrilling, part of governing is about to begin.

After a bruising and often contentious campaign season, it is time to change our focus from trying to get elected to demonstrating that we deserved to get elected. The voters have high expectations of this body in the wake of a devastating pandemic that stretched our emotional and material resources to the breaking point and left us scrambling for a new normal. While we come to this task with vastly different experiences, ideologies and priorities, our goal must be to work together to find consensus and sustainable solutions to the many issues facing our county.

As I made clear in my acceptance speech, there is no room for partisanship, parochialism and factionalism. The County Board is a non-partisan body for a reason — the people expect that we will roll up our sleeves, leave narrow political concerns at the door and work collaboratively to get things done.

During the past week, the leadership team convened to establish the new standing committees and appoint chairs to guide their work during the next two years. The goal was to create diverse teams that represent all our constituencies, bring both the urban and rural voices to the table and acknowledge the wealth of experience and expertise each supervisor brings to the task. The five chairs appointed include Tina Tryggestad, continuing as Health and Human Services chair, Kevin Hoyer, newly appointed Planning, Resources and Development chair, Margaret Larson, continuing Judiciary and Law chair, Pam Viner, newly appointed Public Works and Infrastructure chair, and Roger Plesha, continuing Veterans Aging and Long Term Care chair.

These supervisors, along with at-large appointee Peg Isola, and the leadership team of 1st Vice Chair Kim Cable, 2nd Vice Chair Randy Erickson and myself, will make up the Executive Committee.

As we each settle into our roles on this new County Board, and tackle the important issues of the day — PFAS and other clean water threats; infrastructure challenges including roads, bridges, transportation and severe weather impacts; lack of adequate broadband; child care and workforce challenges; racism and diversity issues; homelessness and low income housing needs; small business pandemic recovery; and skilled trades training deficits, to mention just a few — I invite members of the public to stay engaged and provide feedback on the issues they consider important.

We are all in this together, and respectful, constructive and collaborative communication is essential to keep us moving forward.

