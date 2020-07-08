Nancy Kaffer: Wear your masks, because my child needs to go to school this fall

Anyone can tell you that the children who experience the worst educational outcomes will be most harmed by this online, at-home limbo in which we've spent most of this year.

Our state's most vulnerable children may not have the technology required to attend online classes, and their parents' jobs may require their physical presence, whether childcare is available or not. That's the other part of online school that's so significant.

On Tuesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told us that this is possible.

Michigan's pandemic management has succeeded in containing the spread of the virus. The academic website COVID Act Now says the virus is spreading here in a slow, controlled fashion. And though we've seen a spike in new diagnoses in some parts of the state, the total number of cases is still shrinking.

Whitmer is requiring local school districts to develop three plans for in-person learning, with stringent, moderate and minimal safety protocols, and a fully online plan.

In each of the in-person plans, educators and staff are required to wear masks at all times, as are all students during transportation and in common areas. In classrooms, students in grades 6-12 must wear masks; younger children won't be required to.