When a new legislative session begins, a flurry of legislative proposals begin to circulate.
Legislators, including myself, begin the process of introducing new proposals or re-introducing proposals from previous legislative sessions.
There are a variety of reasons for re-circulating a proposal that was not signed into law, ranging from a bill not getting a hearing in its assigned committee the previous session, to bringing back a proposal with slight modifications that a legislator hopes may be more palatable to their respective body, to maybe quite simply, a proposal passing out of the Assembly but not being put to a vote in the Senate (or vice versa).
Usually, when a legislator first releases a bill, the first step in the process of trying to move it forward to becoming a law is obtaining co-sponsors for the bill. Involvement in co-authoring or co-sponsoring proposals varies by proposal and issue, but essentially, co-sponsoring another legislator’s bill is an endorsement of support for the bill.
The number of sponsors of a piece of legislation and sometimes who sponsors particular legislation can help aid (or hinder) a particular proposal moving forward.
I’ve co-sponsored a proposal recently that I want to tell you about. The legislation is related to step-therapy in our state and it was authored by Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, and Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills.
I would guess that if you haven’t had experience with step-therapy protocols, someone you know probably has.
Step therapy is a process by which an insurance company may require a patient to try a particular treatment or series of treatments decided by the insurer before a patient can have access to the drug or treatment originally prescribed by their physician.
Under step therapy, a patient is not able to try an alternative treatment until the first one is proven to fail. Insurance companies utilize the practice to try to control costs while maintaining high-quality care.
Pitfalls of this process to patients include a patient’s medical history many times being removed from the process and other medical conditions not being considered, which might interfere with a prescribed drug’s effect.
In short, there is a detrimental challenge presented that interferes with the patient-physician relationship.
Rep. Nygren and Sen. Darling’s legislation provides transparency to what is many times a confusing process for patients and physicians.
It enhances the patient-physician relationship and will expedite necessary care to patients throughout the state. Twenty-one states in the nation have some variation of this legislation enacted into law.
This is an issue that hits close to home for me and a piece of legislation that I hope, with the help of my co-sponsorship/support, will pass both houses of the Legislature and have the opportunity to be signed into law by the governor.
