Negative Capability, the Pedagogy of Metrics and the Managerial Machine

The humanities are the ethical consciousness of a democratic society. Through interpretation of different texts of diverse cultures and their heterogeneous understandings of meanings and values of the social world, they produce collective affinities by which humans of all cultures, races, sexualities, genders, and transidentities recognize differences in themselves and others and treat these differences as fundamental to an inclusive community.

The humanities, for this reason, are worldly; they are not transcendental nor are they insular. They engage complexities and singularities of human life within a universal perspective as in, for example, Plato’s “The Republic,” the Upanishads, Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” Dante’s “Purgatorio,” Thomas Aquinas’ “Summa Theologiae,” Emily Dick-enson’s poems, Nietzsche’s “Ecce Homo: How To Become What You Are,” Freud’s “Interpretation of Dreams,” Max Weber’s “The Protestant Ethic and the Spirit of Capitalism,” Richard Wright’s “The Man Who Was Almost a Man,” Samuel Beckett’s “The Un-namable,” Audre Lorde’s “Zami: A New Spelling of My Name,” Mar-garet Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Samina Ali’s “Madras on Rainy Days,” and and and …

The lesson of all lessons in the humanities is grounded in what John Keats in his own interpretation of Shakespeare’s plays calls “negative capability,” by which he means to be “capable of being in uncertainties, Mysteries, doubts, without any irritable reaching after fact & reason.” Cultivating “negative capability” is the main task of the humanities because it develops a tolerance of ambiguity which is essential for living in a society of differences. Difference and otherness have shaped worldly humanities because they are the very substance of social life and yet are elusive, complex, and in many ways un-manage-able. The humanities, to use Deleuze’s word, “deterritorialize” the managed and the managerial: they teach becoming a cultural “nomad”: “the life of the nomad is the intermezzo” (A Thousand Plateaus) — never settled; always in change. To put it differently, the humanities teach the impossibility of “establishing oneself anywhere” forever (Derrida, Negotiations).

Teaching of the humanities at UW-L is being moved by the administration, in spite of resistance of many humanities scholars, in the other direction. The managerial machine teaches fixed positions, settled habits and makes the pedagogical a zone of regulations. The humanities as the exploring of uncertainties, learning to become at home with paradoxes, aporias and the aleatory are being transformed into applied humanities; humanities of pragmatic skills that are measurable, “assessable,” within the calculatory regime of “accountability.” Accountability, however, is an ethical act outside the measurable. What is measurable is not accountability, it is countability. The humanities of “negative capability” are not countable. Only the applied humanities are.

In place of educating students into a culture of plurality and a thoughtful life tolerant of ambiguity that is beyond “assessment” and by its very constitution immeasurable and thus open to uncertainties, the applied humanities trains students in skills that can be measured, calculated and “assessed.” In the culture of “assessment,” teaching humanities as lessons in “negative capability” is seen as a luxury for students at UW-L who are for the most part from working families. Learning to honor the complexity of otherness and the uncanny and live with the ethics of the undecidable is assumed to be the privilege of the wealthy.

Managerialism argues that teaching applied humanities is a means for bringing equality to all, to make the working class student competitive with the children of the wealthy. However, the reduction of knowledge to exchangeable skills does not produce equality: It perpetuates the class divisions between those who think and those who carry out the orders of thinkers. “Assessment” and “feedback loops” are instruments of solidifying not abolishing inequalities.

The culture of “assessment” and “feedback loop,” which like the managerial machine extend far beyond the walls of UW-L, is the culture of what Michel Foucault in “Discipline & Punish: The Birth of the Prison” calls “surveillance,” the institutional instrument of “control societies” (Deleuze, Negotiations). A main feature of control societies is a “pedagogy of metrics,” the main task of which is to prepare the rising labor force with “appropriate” consciousness skills that direct people how to freely accept their unfreedom: “I do, vote for, teach, buy … what I want, not what I am told.” The “what I want” is always already what the managerial machine has constructed by interpreting meanings and values in the sense that they represent freedom as a commodity, a good to be exchanged for a wage or salary.

The humanities of surveillance is the instrument of the owner class that turns humans into suppliers of labor power (skills) that run its factories and offices, and reconstructs the entire society as a network of offices and factories. Working in these offices and factories becomes the only way they can earn means of subsistence to exist. Their existence becomes mere physical existence: “it is only as a worker” that people of “skills” “continue to maintain” themselves “as a physical subject, and that it is only as a physical subject” that they are workers (Marx, Economic and Philosophic Manuscripts of 1844). The managerial humanities will construct a network of meaning and values which normalizes life as having a set of skills, as physical existence (“I am happy to have a job”).

The deterritorializing humanities is the road to the world outside life as physical existence, a world beyond “I am happy to have a job,” a world in which factories are for humans and not humans for factories, a world in which humans will return to themselves as “social beings.”