Neil Duresky: A way forward for the La Crosse School District

As a lifelong La Crosse resident, former La Crosse School Board president and past Wisconsin Association of School Boards president, I suggest an option toward resolving the budget and facility situation the community and the board of education are experiencing.

An unquestionable fact is that the district is facing a financial crisis that will severely impact public school students’ education. The current board did not create the crisis — but find themselves the inheritors of several contributing factors:

One: In 2002 I attended a National School Board Association conference, and in 2004 I participated in Governor Doyle’s Task Force on Education Excellence. Both used Harold Hodgkinson, a highly-respected national demographer, as a resource person. He stated the Midwest — Wisconsin included — would be experiencing significant student population decline and that districts should start planning for it. When I advised our board of that data, a majority felt locally sourced research was more pertinent to La Crosse.

Two: The Republican Legislature has been doing all it can to kill public education by funneling public education dollars to private schools. Those schools are not required to comply with all of the Department of Public Instruction rules and regulations, state statutes and federal laws that public schools must follow: including certification of teachers, days of attendance and participation in state assessments. Private schools are not required to accept special education students or conduct special education programs. Also they are not required to adhere to federal or state anti-discrimination laws. Public schools must conform to all of them.

Voucher schools are private schools that participate in the school choice program.

They must comply with certain statutory requirements, including financial accountability, educational requirements for teachers (though not certification), accreditation and participation in state assessments. They are not required to provide special education, but they may not deny pupils admittance to the voucher program because the pupil has a disability. However, once accepted as a voucher student at the private school, the school may choose not to educate the child on the first day of attendance if the school does not have the necessary educational program.

Three: When Congress passed the extremely worthwhile and overdue needed Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) they authorized funding 40% of special education costs to cover increased expense for districts. When I was on the board, Congress was only allocating 16% of that funding — which meant that the cost difference for conducting a special education program had to come from regular education funds, which meant fewer dollars allocated for regular education programs. That Congressional funding shortfall still negatively impacts public education budgets.

The IDEA has rightfully allowed many students to benefit from targeted educational support, and acquire skills that allow them to enter the workforce. However, one IDEA provision allows special education students to remain in public schools through age 21, instead of graduating the year they turn 18. This provision compounds public school budget problems.

Those are some of the reasons for the current financial crisis. So what can be done to resolve it? The Republican legislature is evidently going to continue funneling public education dollars to private schools to reward their campaign donors. The federal government has made no adequate effort to fully allocate funding authorized for special education. The student population decline is not resolving in the short term.

What we have is a community problem that has reached a point where the board of education should consider engaging community members to learn more about the complexities of school funding and to assist and support the board of education and the school staff in their state and local role of preparing students for the world of work.

A process does exist for involving citizens in the problem solving process: community engagement. It was first rolled out by the National Association of School Boards and then by the Wisconsin Association of School Boards approximately 20 years ago. It is an offshoot of a document titled “The Key Work of School Boards” which promotes a philosophy of community leadership by a board of education. Leadership that has a board engaging the public in problem solving — and we do have a problem.